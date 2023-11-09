Four Trustees Elected, One Trustee Appointed to Internet2 Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet2 today announced the election of four trustees and the appointment of one trustee to the Internet2 Board of Trustees. The Internet2 Board provides strategic direction, leadership, and oversight for Internet2, and it includes five standing committees as well as special committees.

The Internet2 Board held its annual election this fall, resulting in the election of two new trustees: Jennifer Cowley, president of the University of Texas at Arlington, and Michele L. Norin, senior vice president and chief information officer at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey.

The results also included the re-election of two returning trustees: Rebecca Cunningham, vice president for research and innovation at the University of Michigan, and Gregory Washington, president of George Mason University. Washington also has been appointed chair of the Internet2 Board, with Cynthia K. Larive, chancellor of the University of California Santa Cruz, appointed as vice chair.

Additionally, the Internet2 Board reappointed trustee Steve Relyea, executive vice chancellor and chief financial officer for the California State University.

Cowley, Norin, Cunningham, Washington, and Relyea will each serve a three-year term starting November 1, 2023.

Outgoing Internet2 Board members are Klara Jelinkova, vice president and university chief information officer at Harvard University, and Satish K. Tripathi, president of the University at Buffalo, who served as chair of the Internet2 Board from 2022-2023.

On behalf of the Internet2 community, the Board of Trustees would like to recognize the contributions of outgoing trustees for their dedication and service to the mission and principles of Internet2.

Learn more about the Internet2 Board of Trustees.

About Internet2

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 333 U.S. universities, 58 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, 57 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network operators that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information, visit https://internet2.edu .

SOURCE Internet2