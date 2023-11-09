Four Trustees Elected, One Trustee Appointed to Internet2 Board of Trustees

News provided by

Internet2

09 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet2 today announced the election of four trustees and the appointment of one trustee to the Internet2 Board of Trustees. The Internet2 Board provides strategic direction, leadership, and oversight for Internet2, and it includes five standing committees as well as special committees.

The Internet2 Board held its annual election this fall, resulting in the election of two new trustees: Jennifer Cowley, president of the University of Texas at Arlington, and Michele L. Norin, senior vice president and chief information officer at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey.

The results also included the re-election of two returning trustees: Rebecca Cunningham, vice president for research and innovation at the University of Michigan, and Gregory Washington, president of George Mason University. Washington also has been appointed chair of the Internet2 Board, with Cynthia K. Larive, chancellor of the University of California Santa Cruz, appointed as vice chair.

Additionally, the Internet2 Board reappointed trustee Steve Relyea, executive vice chancellor and chief financial officer for the California State University.

Cowley, Norin, Cunningham, Washington, and Relyea will each serve a three-year term starting November 1, 2023.

Outgoing Internet2 Board members are Klara Jelinkova, vice president and university chief information officer at Harvard University, and Satish K. Tripathi, president of the University at Buffalo, who served as chair of the Internet2 Board from 2022-2023.

On behalf of the Internet2 community, the Board of Trustees would like to recognize the contributions of outgoing trustees for their dedication and service to the mission and principles of Internet2.

Learn more about the Internet2 Board of Trustees. 

About Internet2
Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 333 U.S. universities, 58 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, 57 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network operators that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information, visit https://internet2.edu.

SOURCE Internet2

Also from this source

Internet2 Welcomes New eduroam Support On-Ramp Organizations in Nevada and Washington

Internet2 Welcomes New eduroam Support On-Ramp Organizations in Nevada and Washington

Internet2 announced today the latest research and education (R&E) institutions to join its eduroam Support Organizations program as on-ramp...
Internet2 Premier Technical Event for Research and Education Arrives in Minneapolis Sept. 18-22

Internet2 Premier Technical Event for Research and Education Arrives in Minneapolis Sept. 18-22

The Internet2 Technology Exchange, known colloquially as TechEX within the global research and education (R&E) community, is coming to Minneapolis...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.