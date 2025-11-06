Missouri and Wisconsin Join Internet2 Effort to Expand Digital Access with eduroam

MOREnet and WiscNet to Deliver Secure Wi-Fi to Schools and Community Spaces Across Their States

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Students across Missouri and Wisconsin will soon have greater access to secure, seamless Wi-Fi through eduroam. Internet2 announced today that state nonprofits MOREnet and WiscNet have joined the eduroam Support Organizations program, bringing the number of participating states to 11.

The program helps extend Wi-Fi to schools, libraries, museums and other community spaces in participating states, enabling learning and collaboration wherever it happens. Since launching as a pilot in 2020, the eduroam Support Organizations program has grown rapidly.

The eduroam Support Organizations now serve K-12 communities across 11 states.

eduroam for K-12 By the Numbers

11 states served by eduroam Support Organizations

1,461 eduroam hotspots deployed 1,173 hotspots in K-12 schools 83 hotspots in public libraries 14 hotspots in museums and cultural institutions 191 hotspots in other community spaces

381 K-12 schools, libraries, museums and other community spaces offering eduroam, a 12% increase over last year

175,766,507 total eduroam authentications last year

"The growth of the eduroam Support Organizations program is inspiring, watching people and organizations who urgently and passionately want to make where they live, better," said Kevin Morooney, vice president of Trust and Identity and NET+ at Internet2. "The program's momentum comes from the trusted peer community behind it, who learn from one another's experience and solve new challenges together."

Connecting Students Wherever Learning Happens

eduroam is the global Wi-Fi roaming access service operated by and for the international research and education (R&E) community. In addition to providing seamless access through a student's school, college or university credentials, eduroam's security standards far exceed typical commercial Wi-Fi hotspots.

In 2024, eduroam reached a record-breaking 8.4 billion authentications worldwide.

It is available at over 38,000 locations across more than 100 countries. In the U.S., where the service is operated by Internet2, eduroam's 3,800 hotspots and 1,000 participating institutions support millions of students, teachers, faculty, researchers and staff.

"What excites us most about eduroam is how it removes barriers to access and opens the door to connection everywhere," said Rich Turiel, chief technology officer for WiscNet. "We see a future where Wisconsin's students, educators and researchers can stay connected seamlessly across campuses, libraries and public spaces throughout the state. That kind of statewide connectivity means learning and collaboration are not limited by location or circumstance."

With eduroam, students can finish homework at the public library, collaborate on a project at a neighboring school or participate in after-school activities and stay seamlessly connected. The convenience doesn't stop locally. Across the U.S. and around the world, eduroam hotspots are available on college campuses, at conferences, in airports and on other public transportation.

"We are excited to partner with Internet2 to expand the global and secure eduroam access service in Missouri for our K-12 and library members," said Natasha Angell, executive director of MOREnet. "Our community is already showing significant interest in enabling eduroam on their wireless networks to provide seamless internet access for users including students, researchers and staff."

Reaching New Milestones Through Collaboration

The U.S. continues to lead in K-12 eduroam deployments, thanks to the efforts of the eduroam Support Organizations. The program accelerates the adoption of eduroam in areas traditionally underserved by high-speed, reliable internet access. Through collaboration, Internet2 and state-based R&E organizations like MOREnet and WiscNet are helping to close access gaps by bringing eduroam access to more locations.

The eduroam Support Organizations program now serves Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

At the center of this effort are the community-driven Support Organizations themselves. Their combination of technical expertise and deep, trusted ties to their local communities ensures that eduroam reaches the places where students need it most.

Participants include:

Learn More About eduroam

For more information about the program and participants, visit the eduroam Support Organizations website . Discover where you can roam with a map of eduroam connectors in the U.S. and worldwide .

About Internet2

Internet2® is a nonprofit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 336 U.S. universities, 58 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, 62 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network operators that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information: https://internet2.edu

About MOREnet

Organized as a membership consortium in 1991, the Missouri Research and Education Network (MOREnet) operates as a department within the University of Missouri System. In addition to managing and maintaining a robust and secure fiber network infrastructure, MOREnet provides its members with technical services including cybersecurity, network consulting, technical support, videoconferencing, training and hosted and managed applications, as well as access to a number of online resources. As a nonprofit technology partner with nearly 35 years of regional networking and information technology experience, MOREnet ensures consistent quality and cost-effective solutions for member organizations throughout the state. For more information: https://www.more.net

About WiscNet

WiscNet is a membership organization that provides research and education networking services to public and private higher education, K12 school districts, libraries, municipalities, and hospitals throughout Wisconsin. We connect people and strategies to solve common technology challenges and to develop innovative solutions in support of educational, research, and community service missions. For more information: https://www.wiscnet.net

