FOUR UNITED DIGESTIVE PARTNER-PRACTICE PHYSISICANS IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA EARN TOP DOCTORS 2024 HONORS

Doctors from Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida Bestowed Prestigious Honor by Naples Illustrated

NAPLES, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drs. Sandra Jara, Gustavo Rivera, and Rafael Urbina of Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Dr. Nick Sharma of Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida, both partner practices of United Digestive, have been recognized as Top Doctors 2024 by Naples Illustrated. This accolade is awarded to healthcare providers in Southwest Florida and underscores doctors' expertise, commitment to excellence in patient care, reputation amongst peers, and contributions to the field of healthcare.

The Top Doctors selection process starts with nominations from peers or patients. A Florida Top Doctors research team then conducts a comprehensive assessment of physicians' qualifications, patient reviews, peer recommendations, and commitment to excellence in their fields, ultimately awarding the honor to those that meet the criteria.

"We are immensely proud of Drs. Jara, Rivera, Sharma, and Urbina for being recognized as Top Doctors. This prestigious honor is a testament to their commitment to excellence, compassion for their patients, and efforts to advance the field of gastroenterology," said Dr. Neal C. Patel, CEO of United Digestive. "Having our physicians recognized in this manner underscores our dedication to providing exceptional healthcare services to our communities. This accolade serves as a validation of the doctors' exemplary track records and the high regard in which they are held by both patients and peers alike."

For more information about United Digestive and its team of Top Doctors, please visit www.uniteddigestive.com.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Contact:

Lance Wagner

Director, Marketing & Communication

[email protected]

404-888-7575 x1130

SOURCE United Digestive