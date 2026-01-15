FourLeaf Federal Credit Union Named a 2025 Fortune Best Workplace for Women

BETHPAGE, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FourLeaf Federal Credit Union is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list in the Small & Medium category, a distinction awarded by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine. This highly competitive recognition is based entirely on confidential employee feedback and a comprehensive analysis of workplace culture, fairness, trust, and opportunity.

To determine the list, Great Place To Work analyzed survey responses from women employed at FourLeaf regarding leadership accessibility, career growth, fairness of promotions, sense of belonging, and day-to-day authenticity. Results were further assessed to understand how equitably women across all roles, from managers and long-tenured team members to new hires, experience the workplace.

FourLeaf Chief Administrative Officer Melissa Feeney said the recognition reflects the credit union's long-standing commitment to building a culture rooted in respect and inclusion. "Being named a Fortune Best Workplace for Women is far more than an honor, it's a reflection of who we are and what we believe," said Feeney. "We work every day to ensure every employee feels supported, heard, and empowered to grow. This award shows that our people feel that commitment."

The recognition comes at a time when FourLeaf is shining a spotlight on the important role women play in finance. Recently celebrating its one-year anniversary, FourLeaf's Money Like a Woman movement was introduced in 2024 to champion inclusivity, transparency, and financial confidence, encouraging members and employees alike to embrace these strengths. Money Like a Women was inspired by the collaborative, strength-based financial mindset many women bring to managing money, and reinforces the principles evaluated in the Fortune Best Place to Work for Women honor: supporting women, elevating diverse perspectives, and fostering environments where everyone can thrive.

While employee survey comments are confidential, Great Place To Work's analysis notes that winning organizations stand out for high levels of employee pride, fairness, and intent to stay. At companies on the 2025 list, women overwhelmingly report positive experiences in advancement, trust, and connection to purpose, areas FourLeaf has invested in throughout its cultural evolution and brand transformation.

"As we continue to grow as FourLeaf, this recognition affirms that our culture is scaling with us," said FourLeaf President and CEO Linda Armyn. "We are deeply proud of this honor, and we are even more proud of the people whose voices made it possible."

To determine the winners, Great Place To Work analyzed survey responses from nearly 605,000 women employed at organizations across the country. Employees evaluated their workplaces through the proprietary Trust Index™ Survey. To qualify for consideration, companies must employ at least 50 women, maintain 20% or more women in non-executive manager roles, and have at least one woman represented in C-suite leadership. Great Place To Work identified the winning organizations as those where women "feel valued, seen, and supported" at significantly higher levels than at the typical U.S. workplace.

About FourLeaf Federal Credit Union

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union (FourLeaf) is a financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees, and the communities it has served for over 80 years. FourLeaf is the 16th largest credit union in the nation. In addition to giving back to its members in the form of competitive rates and fees, the FourLeaf Cares Program supports local initiatives through charitable giving, financial literacy, and volunteerism.

A Certified Great Place to Work® and a Glass Door Best Place to Work for Small & Midsize companies, FourLeaf is a federally chartered credit union, available to people nationwide who open a $5 membership account. FourLeaf offers a robust digital platform that allows members to bank from anywhere. FourLeaf is part of the Co-op network that gives members access to their accounts at over 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide and 5,000+ shared branches across the U.S. As a financial cooperative, FourLeaf is a best-in class financial institution that offers a wide array of products and services to meet members' needs. For more information on FourLeaf's robust portfolio of banking, borrowing, and investment services, visit fourleaffcu.com or call 1-800-628-7070.

