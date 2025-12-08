MORE THAN 4,700 TURKEYS COLLECTED AT THE 2025 FOURLEAF TURKEY DRIVE AMID RECORD LEVELS OF FOOD INSECURITY ACROSS LONG ISLAND

Long Island's Largest One-Day Food Drive Collects 4,767 Frozen Turkeys, 23,162 Pounds of Food and $117,244 in Donations for Island Harvest Food Bank

One in 12 Long Islanders – More Than 240,000 People – Struggle with Food Insecurity

BETHPAGE, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After this year's Thanksgiving holiday, FourLeaf Federal Credit Union would like to express its gratitude to the corporations, organizations, individual donors, and volunteers that helped make this year's FourLeaf Turkey Drive a success. Amid record-high levels of food insecurity across Long Island, the 17th annual event collected 4,767 frozen turkeys, 23,162 pounds of food, and $117,244 in donations to benefit Island Harvest Food Bank. FourLeaf Federal Credit Union personally made a $50,000 donation to Island Harvest at the drive.

FourLeaf Turkey Drive

"Each year, the FourLeaf Turkey Drive reminds us of what's possible when a community comes together," said Linda Armyn, President and CEO of FourLeaf Federal Credit Union. "We're deeply grateful to our corporate partners, local organizations, and the thousands of individuals who donated their time, food, and resources to help Long Islanders in need. Their generosity is the heartbeat of this effort. At a time when food insecurity continues to rise, these partnerships are essential, ensuring that families across our region can sit down to a Thanksgiving meal and feel the support of a caring community."

Since its launch in 2008, the FourLeaf Turkey Drive has become Long Island's largest one-day food drive, collecting nearly 60,000 turkeys and 290,000 pounds of food for Island Harvest. All donations directly help supply Thanksgiving meals to families in need through Island Harvest's network of over 300 food pantries, soup kitchens, and other hunger-relief programs across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

"With proposed federal cutbacks and other economic uncertainty, support from our longtime partner, FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, and the generosity of Long Islanders and businesses who support the annual FourLeaf Turkey Drive have such an impact in helping our neighbors in need enjoy a brighter, more hopeful holiday season," said Randi Shubin Dresner, President and CEO, Island Harvest.

This year's FourLeaf Turkey Drive happened during a time of great need. According to Feeding America's® 2023 Map the Meal Gap report, 240,470 Long Islanders lived with food insecurity in 2023, a 10% increase from 2022 when 221,190 residents were food insecure. That means one in 12 Long Islanders (8.3%) struggles to put food on the table, compared to one in 13 the year before. Among children, 44,520 experienced food insecurity in 2023, representing 7.2% of all children on Long Island.

Island Harvest is expected to distribute a record 20 million pounds of food this year, exceeding levels distributed during the pandemic. "Many Long Island families continue to face difficulties paying for increased prices for such basic commodities as food, clothing and fuel. Add in the region's high cost of living, and many find themselves living on the edge of making tough decisions between paying for rent, transportation and medicine, and buying food," explains Dresner.

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in the Northeast and the 15th largest in the nation, remains committed to supporting the communities it serves through its FourLeaf Cares program, investing heavily in local initiatives that promote equity, belonging, and stronger, healthier communities.

About FourLeaf Federal Credit Union

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union (FourLeaf) is a financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees, and the communities it has served for over 80 years. FourLeaf is the 16th largest credit union in the nation. In addition to giving back to its members in the form of competitive rates and fees, the FourLeaf Cares Program supports local initiatives through charitable giving, financial literacy, and volunteerism.

A Certified Great Place to Work® and a Glass Door Best Place to Work for Small & Midsize companies, FourLeaf is a federally chartered credit union, available to people nationwide who open a $5 membership account. FourLeaf offers a robust digital platform that allows members to bank from anywhere. FourLeaf is part of the Co-op network that gives members access to their accounts at over 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide and 5,000+ shared branches across the U.S. As a financial cooperative, FourLeaf is a best-in class financial institution that offers a wide array of products and services to meet members' needs. For more information on FourLeaf's robust portfolio of banking, borrowing, and investment services, visit fourleaffcu.com or call 1-800-628-7070.

About Island Harvest Food Bank

Island Harvest Food Bank is a leading human services organization whose mission is to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island. We accomplish this through innovative programs and services aimed at enhanced hunger awareness, short-term case management, nutrition education, outreach and advocacy initiatives, a Workforce Skills Development Institute, our organic farm, and efficient food collection and distribution. Our work directly supports children, families, seniors, and veterans who turn to us in times of crisis and when needed and supports a network of 300 community-based nonprofit organizations. Island Harvest Food Bank is a member of Feeding America®, a nationwide network of food banks leading the effort to solve hunger in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.islandharvest.org.

