Fourth and Final Horizontal Arm of Sagrada Familia's Cross of the Tower of Jesus Christ Installed

The final element to be installed is the upper arm of the cross, which will contain Agnus Dei, a sculpture by Italian artist Andrea Mastrovito; once in place, the 17-meter-tall cross will crown the Tower of Jesus Christ and bring Sagrada Família's final height to 172 meters; construction is expected to be completed in June 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Work on the completion of the Sagrada Família's Tower of Jesus Christ is progressing at a good pace. Today, the fourth horizontal arm of the cross was installed, following the placement of the third arm a few days ago and the installation of the lower arm, the core, and the horizontal arms of the Nativity and Passion facades a few weeks ago.

The arms follow the double-twist geometry that Gaudí gave to the columns and to the crosses of the Sagrada Família. They are square-shaped at the outer end and an octagonal shape at the inner end, which connects to the core. Each piece weighs approximately 12.8 tons and measures 4.40 meters x 4.50 meters x 4.50 meters. Once completed, the cross will be 17 meters high, approximately the height of a five-story building, and 13.5 meters wide.

As indicated by the Temple Albums, Gaudí wanted the cross to shine by day and illuminate by night. For this reason, white glazed ceramic and glass have been used; two materials that are radiant and, at the same time, withstand atmospheric exposure.

Spotlights will be installed on the towers of the Evangelists and the Apostles, which will illuminate the pinnacle. Inside the cross, the sculpture of Agnus Dei by the Italian artist Andrea Mastrovito will be placed in accordance with Gaudí's original design.

Coinciding with the centenary of Antoni Gaudí's death, the completion of the Tower of Jesus Christ will be a historic milestone for the Sagrada Família and a tribute to its architect. For more information, visit: https://sagradafamilia2026.org.

