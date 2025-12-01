Sagrada Família Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Barnabas Tower

The Nov. 30, 2025 event served as a tribute to Antoni Gaudí, a man ahead of his time who dreamed up a Temple for everyone

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last evening, the Basilica of the Sagrada Família hosted an event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the completion of the tower of Barnabas, the first of the 18 towers Antoni Gaudí designed and the only one the architect lived to see finished.

The event on November 30, 2025, commemorated this important moment in history, a tangible symbol of the beginning of a dream shared by generations that will culminate with the central tower dedicated to Jesus Christ.

During the event, the Sagrada Família neighbourhood castellers created a human tower and the tower of Barnabas was lit up. It also featured a conversation with Dr Jordi Faulí, head architect of the Sagrada Família, and Dr Chiara Curti, architect and PhD in Art History.

Finally, it marked the opening of the exhibition "1925-2025. A hundred years of the completion of the tower of Barnabas. Gaudí's first witness at the Sagrada Família", which will be on through May 26, 2026.

Watch the full event here.

There will be commemorative events held all year. The programming is available at https://sagradafamilia2026.org/.

Editor's note:

Video and photos of the placing of the first part of the cross on the Tower of Jesus Christ can be downloaded here: https://tinyurl.com/SagradaFamilia-GMG-113025

Media Contacts (for U.S. Media):

Gabriel Marketing Group (For Sagrada Família)

Michiko Morales, [email protected]

Michael Tebo, [email protected]

Media Contacts (for Global Media):

Anna Perarnau, [email protected]

Irene Savall, [email protected]

SOURCE Sagrada Familia