Fourth Annual Midwest Home Design Awards Entry Period Opens

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Media, publisher of Midwest Home magazine, has launched the fourth annual Midwest Home Design Awards to recognize the best of the best in residential and commercial design. Beginning today and running through 11:59 p.m. CT on July 31, 2024, builders, architects, remodelers, designers, and artists can enter projects in 70 residential and commercial categories at MidwestHome.com/DesignAwards. The projects will be judged by an independent, national panel of judges with first, second, and third places as well as a "Best in Show" awarded at the Midwest Home Design Awards Gala on Dec. 2, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America.

Midwest Home January/February 2024 Issue Cover

Businesses and/or individuals can enter as many entries as desired for consideration and judging. Entry fees are $100 per entry for 1-3 entries, $75 per entry for 4-6, and $50 per entry for 7+. Half of each entry fee will be rebated as a credit toward advertising in Midwest Home magazine's January/February 2025 commemorative issue. Eligible projects must have been completed in the past five years and located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, or South Dakota—except for the vacation home category. Additional details can be found at MidwestHome.com/DesignAwards.

The independent panel of judges are drawn from national media, respected academic institutions, and private practice. Their expertise reflects a broad spectrum of related professions, including architecture, interior design, landscape design, and more. Judges' identities will be revealed Dec. 2 at the Gala.

"On the brink of our fourth year, I am amazed by not only the continued outpouring of support but also the always-climbing caliber of the community's creativity, sheer talent, and quality craftsmanship," says Katelyn Bloomquist, editor of Midwest Home. "Playing a part in shaping, nurturing, and witnessing the growth of this annual program is an increasingly profound privilege."

Important Dates

July 31, 2024 : at 11:59 p.m. CT : Submission and fee deadline for all entries

: at : Submission and fee deadline for all entries October 2024 : Finalists notified and MHDA Gala tickets on sale

: Finalists notified and MHDA Gala tickets on sale December 2, 2024 : MHDA Gala at the Radisson Blu Mall of America

: MHDA Gala at the Radisson Blu Mall of America January 2025 : Midwest Home magazine's Commemorative Issue on newsstands

To enter, visit MidwestHome.com/DesignAwards for complete instructions.

All entries must be submitted and paid for by 11:59 p.m. CT on July 31, 2024.

