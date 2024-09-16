Fourth Annual National Grid Project C Week of Service Celebrates Company's Commitment to Its Communities

Thousands of employees lend time and talent to local causes

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,500 National Grid employees will step away from their desks to volunteer with community organizations and schools as they celebrate the fourth anniversary of the company's Project C initiative. The annual Week of Service commemorates the kickoff of Project C, which aims to create meaningful, permanent change and strengthen relationships in the communities where the company's employees live and work.

"This week, we are reinforcing our commitment to our New York neighbors by working on local parks and trails, joining career and technical education classrooms to discuss clean energy career pathways, and helping organizations that address food insecurity," said Sally Librera, president, National Grid New York. "Project C Week of Service is a highlight week for our team, but serving the community is not a once-per-year activity for National Grid. Our employees are volunteers and leaders with local schools and organizations across our state, sharing their time, talent and passion all year long."

Project C, funded by National Grid's shareholders, supports people and communities in collaboration with local partners by revitalizing neighborhoods, investing in beautification programs for nonprofits, faith-based, arts and cultural institutions; supporting climate justice and social equity programs; and by assisting small businesses and local families. Due to its positive reception in neighborhoods across the state, and overwhelming support from partners and engagement of National Grid employee volunteers, the program expanded to a week of service in 2023. It is in addition to company employees' year-round volunteerism commitments that include service and leadership to nonprofit organizations and local communities.

Dedicated groups of National Grid employees have spent months planning and partnering with nonprofits, schools, community centers, parks and other groups to deliver the activities scheduled for Sept. 16 to Sept. 20.

In New York City: National Grid volunteers will host a Resource Fair in Bedford Stuyvesant with partners at Antioch Baptist Church, providing a Pop-Up Pantry with fresh food and produce, energy efficiency tips. and community resources. Volunteers will visit Brookville Park in Queens to paint structures, tend to gardens and remove debris in support of City Parks Foundation. Other beautification efforts will take place at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn's Prospect Park with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment as part of the Threes for Trees program to plant 100 saplings and remove evasive species and the Downtown Bayview corridor on Staten Island. Volunteers will build and launch a floating garden bed made with recycled material and build storage shelves at the Reti Center in Red Hook, an education center that seeks to innovate waterfront communities and adapt to climate change. Employees will also prepare and deliver meals to homebound seniors served by Meals on Wheels.

On Long Island: National Grid volunteers will join the New York State Parks to cleanup Jones Beach State Park and prepare its facilities for winter. A team visiting United Veterans Beacon House in Bay Shore will be regrading and repaving the driveway, installing a new flagpole and other upgrades to improve the quality of life for the veteran residents. Colleagues also will participate a home build in Wyandanch with Habitat for Humanity Long Island, and a group will be restocking the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Ronkonkoma. Volunteers will beautify the grounds of the Cornell Cooperative Extension campus in Riverhead, North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center in Manhasset, Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, and West Brook Pond with the Seatuck Environmental Association in Great River.

Other employees will distributing fresh groceries and other health resources at our Pop Up Pantry & Resource Day at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Rockville Centre, working with guide dogs for veterans at Smithtown's American's VetsDogs. The National Grid Ventures team and EAC Network will be spending time with seniors participating in activities and enjoying lunch. Employees will also be washing cars and the funds will be donated to the Safe Center LI.

In Eastern New York: National Grid's annual career day at its Schenectady service center on Broadway will open its doors to hundreds of students from around the area, including BOCES, Girls Inc., Northern Rivers, Schenectady City School District, and Schenectady SEAT Center. Students will learn more about careers in electric and gas operations, engineering, community engagement and other fields, and get a close-up look at the equipment and expertise that make our work possible. A number of National Grid's municipal and public safety partners will also attend the event, giving students a view into career opportunities from a wide-range of fields.

Employees will assist staff at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society to help with maintenance projects and sort returnable bottles and cans. Employees will also assist Comfort Food Communities picking vegetables for those having difficulties making ends meet in challenging times. Other groups will renovate the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center and beautify the Sharon Springs Cemetery.

In Central New York: Employees will join career and technical education classrooms at Syracuse City School District high schools to discuss career pathways in electric and gas operations, engineering and other areas. A group of more than 80 volunteers will spread out across the Onondaga Creekwalk to clear pathways, trim trees and make the trail more walkable and safe. National Grid volunteers also will help the Village of Canastota install accessibility equipment at the Spencer Street Pool and Playground to make both areas more inclusive to those with mobility issues.

Mohawk Valley employees will return to areas in the City of Rome that still bear scars from July's tornado. Groups will help clear remaining debris on North James Street and the Mohawk River trail. Teams of volunteers also will paint a pavilion at Lock 20 Canal Park in Marcy. A group of Northern New York employees will assist ReNew Bremen in the Town of New Bremen by cleaning up its sports fields, rail trail and playground, and laying down new mulch.

National Grid will also provide cooks and servers for the United Way of Oswego County's annual Stone Soup luncheon in Pulaski. This annual event collects nonperishable food items and raises funds to support Oswego County's food pantries.

In Western New York: Around 150 National Grid employees got a head start on the Week of Service on Sept. 11 by assisting with restoration of historic ships docked at Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park. National Grid specialists in welding and electrical work contributed their skills, while other volunteers scraped and painted boats moored near the Buffalo River.

On Sept. 17, a team of employees will visit Whispering River Animal Rescue in Gasport to help the charity build new stalls and living areas for abused and neglected farm animals in their care Volunteer groups will also perform cleanups and other beautification tasks at the Buffalo Zoo, Operation Warm Hearts in Olean, and Community Action of Orleans & Genesee.

Project C is National Grid's Community Commitment to:

Build a better future by Connecting our communities to clean and sustainable energy.

Care for our neighborhoods and their revitalization.

for our neighborhoods and their revitalization. Compassionately address the challenges our customers face, including environmental justice and social equity.

address the challenges our customers face, including environmental justice and social equity. Create the workforce that will help build New York's clean energy delivery system.

the workforce that will help build clean energy delivery system. Collaborate with our customers, partners, stakeholders and so many others to deliver the clean, fair, resilient, and affordable energy future.

Since launching Project C in September 2021, National Grid has supported 183,000 local businesses, launched 1,100 community partnerships, planted or donated 2,600 trees, trained 6,000 workers to grow the clean energy workforce, and adopted 60 parks to revitalize gathering spaces.

As part of the company's Responsible Business Charter, National Grid has committed to amassing 500,000 volunteer hours by 2030. In addition, across New York, the company contributes more than $5 million annually to community-based organizations through its Corporate Citizenship efforts, including the National Grid Foundation.

Along with volunteerism, Project C focuses on four key areas: clean energy and sustainability; workforce development; neighborhood investment and community engagement; and environmental justice and social equity. Learn more about National Grid's Project C initiative at ngrid.com/project-c.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future — transforming our networks with more reliable and resilient energy solutions to meet state climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

