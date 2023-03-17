Fourth Annual Young Entrepreneurs Showcase at Miami International Mall

Applications are now open for Young Entrepreneurs

MIAMI, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Produced with Purpose is excited to announce its Fourth Annual Young Entrepreneurs Showcase on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 from 11 AM – 4 PM at Miami International Mall. Produced with Purpose was born from founder Leila Hilliard's curiosity and desire to begin her own business at 10 years old. Leila was determined to be a trailblazer and inspire other young entrepreneurs that wanted to begin businesses like she did, and she accomplished that with support from her teachers and parents. The Young Entrepreneurs Showcase grew from the desire to allow young kids to brainstorm an idea, develop a business, and launch it to the community. This event is FREE to the public, and we encourage the community to support our Young Entrepreneurs and purchase from their businesses.

Registration is now open for any Kid Bosses from grades 3-10 who would like to participate. All business categories are welcome and encouraged to register. Produced with Purpose has had over 40 businesses participate in Young Entrepreneurs Showcase year to year. During this one-day showcase, Kid Bosses display their creativity and sell their original products and services. Most of these impressive businesses run year-round. All Kid Bosses are responsible for their booth setup, sales transactions, and interactions with customers. To register as an entrepreneur please visit producedwithpurpose.org.

"At Produced with Purpose, we believe that every child has gifts that can alter communities in a profound way. These gifts can be channeled into the creation of products and services that solve problems and bring about waves of positive change in the world. The Young Entrepreneurs Showcase is hosted yearly to give the inspired young minds a place to show people how they would like to make change in their communities and beyond." – Leila Hillard, Founder

Produced With Purpose is thrilled to have the support of their Chairman Sponsor, The Al & Jane Nahmad Family Foundation and City of Doral Mayor Christi Fraga.

"Empowering our youth to follow their dreams and cultivate an entrepreneurial spirit isn't just about creating successful individuals, it's about building a better society. When we encourage our young people to think outside the box, take risks, and pursue their passions, we are investing in the future of our communities and our world. By giving them the tools and support they need to turn their ideas into reality, we are fostering innovation, creativity, and a sense of purpose that will drive progress and prosperity for generations to come," said Mayor Fraga.

The Produced with Purpose mission is to train kid bosses to THINK like entrepreneurs and create a platform where they can bring their products and services directly to the people. This vision comes to fruition at the yearly Young Entrepreneurs Showcase, where Kid Bosses come together to do just what 10-year-old Leila had been looking for.

