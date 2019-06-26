Fourth of July Advisory: Pets and Fireworks Don't Mix

If your pet is upset by thunder, a door slamming or other loud noises, Fourth of July fireworks will be utterly terrifying, so take these precautions:

Your pets won't enjoy the fireworks display, so leave them at home! Keep them inside, shielded from loud noises. Keep windows closed and draw the shades to minimize the sound and flashes of light.

If loud noises upset your pets, do not leave them alone while you're out celebrating; make sure someone can stay with them. If you're home, act calm and give them reassuring pets and hugs…animals look to you to see how you're reacting.

If you think your pets should be tranquilized, consult your veterinarian well in advance.

Contact an animal behaviorist to work with your pets on their fears. With some positive reinforcement and behavior modification training, by next Independence Day, you all may be worry-free!

Be sure that all ID tags are properly affixed to your pet's collar and that they have your current contact information, including cell number(s).

Update your microchip registrations and pet license information to ensure they're current.

"With a little care and preparation, the Fourth of July can be fun for people and safe for pets," says American Humane President and CEO Robin Ganzert, Ph.D. "Let's keep our best friends quiet and calm so we can continue to enjoy them come July 5."

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, visit www.americanhumane.org .

SOURCE American Humane

