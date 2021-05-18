FourthWall Media® Announces Appointment of Paul Haddad as Executive Chairman of Board of Directors

"We are excited to have Paul join the FourthWall family to help accelerate our strategic expansion on a global scale," said Tim Peters, CEO of FourthWall. "Paul's ability to build innovative and successful businesses while driving aggressive strategic growth is a perfect fit with our management and shareholder team's ambition, talent, and assets."

"I am extremely honored and thrilled to join a creative team of entrepreneurs who are determined to solve complex data and analytics problems within the media and advertising industries," said Paul Haddad. "I have collaborated with FourthWall for many years as a client and a partner, and I know well how uniquely positioned they are to capitalize on today's strategic industry shifts. I am very proud to join them on this exciting journey."

Before joining the board, Haddad advised the company over the last quarter, during which FourthWall aggressively acquired new clients from across the media ecosystem and strategically evolved its Reveal™ platform from linear television analytics and services to multi-screen capabilities.

"We look forward to having Paul's intelligence and experience helping to create FourthWall 2.0 in 2021 and beyond," said Peters.

"FourthWall's core capabilities, including its team, its data, its analytics engines, and the Reveal platform give it a unique position and opportunity to lead the next wave of media analytics," Haddad added.

Reveal is a comprehensive analytics and planning platform for audience creation, optimized media planning, and outcome-based performance analytics, now including cross-platform analytics and activation. Reveal analytics can be generated nationally or within any local U.S. market. For more information on Reveal, contact FourthWall Media at [email protected] to see the product in action.

About FourthWall Media

FourthWall Media® is an innovator in media and advertising analytics. The company's Reveal™ analytics platform delivers key insights and capabilities to marketers, agencies, programmers, DSPs, SSPs and other stakeholders across the media ecosystem. FourthWall Media provides end-to-end solutions from data collection and processing to audience discovery, optimized media planning, post analysis, and attribution. FourthWall Media is headquartered in Dulles, VA and can be found online at www.fourthwallmedia.tv .

SOURCE FourthWall Media

Related Links

http://www.fourthwallmedia.tv

