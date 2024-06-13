FoW Partners' ResiXperts Builds Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with Three Leading Residential Service Companies in Phoenix Metro Area

PHOENIX, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiXperts, a rapidly growing residential service company formed and sponsored by FoW Partners ("FoW"), is proud to announce its partnership with three premier Phoenix area-based heating and cooling service providers: Rescue One Air, CW Air, and AirTime Cooling & Heating. These strategic acquisitions enhance ResiXperts' service capabilities and market presence in the Southwestern United States.

Rescue One Air, founded over 15 years ago, has become a trusted name in residential heating and cooling solutions throughout the greater Phoenix area. Rescue One Air has won the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics multiple times and is well-known for its customer-centric approach and reliable service.

"Rescue One Air is a strong company with a commitment to ethics, quality and customer satisfaction. We are excited to welcome Rescue One Air to the ResiXperts family," said John Joseph, CEO of ResiXperts.

CW Air has been serving Scottsdale and Northeast Phoenix for over 30 years, establishing a solid reputation for its experienced technicians and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. John Joseph said, "CW Air is renowned for its dependable and high-quality residential heating and cooling services and has now merged with Rescue One Air."

AirTime Cooling & Heating has 18 years of service in the Phoenix area, earning industry-leading customer reviews across multiple platforms for its dedication to doing things the right way.

"Partnering with ResiXperts is an exciting opportunity for us. We liked ResiXperts and FoW Partners' focus on building career opportunities for our employees and strengthening job security and benefits. The transition has been smooth and beneficial for our business and for employees," said AirTime founder Brian Boyer.

By partnering with ResiXperts, Rescue One Air, CW Air, and AirTime Cooling & Heating benefit from access to marketing expertise, technology enablement, and recruiting and retention programs. Furthermore, these companies will enjoy sourcing benefits that are expected to enhance their operational efficiencies and service offerings, enabling them to better serve their customers and continue their growth trajectories.

Amar Doshi, Partner of FoW, and Kelechi Okereke, Principal of FoW, said "We are excited to partner with John Joseph and the full ResiXperts management team in building a leading residential heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services company and thrilled that Rescue One Air, CW Air, and Airtime Cooling & Heating have joined the ResiXperts' family. We look forward to supporting the growth of these high-quality businesses and adding partnerships to the ResiXperts platform."

About ResiXperts

ResiXperts, backed by FoW Partners, focuses on partnering with and acquiring growing, profitable businesses that provide residential heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services. ResiXperts seeks companies with strong leadership and customer service excellence, emphasizing replacement and service to ensure customer satisfaction and business success.

About FoW Partners

FoW Partners is a private investment firm based in Portland, Maine and New York, New York that applies technology in seeking to transform how people work and unlock productivity in the service economy. In partnership with management teams we aim to build enduring businesses, drive growth and generate positive societal outcomes. The FoW Partners team is comprised of an experienced group of private market investors with a shared professional heritage and track record of achieving strong growth and value creation in enterprises across multiple sectors.

