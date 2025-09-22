ResiXperts Partners with Handy Plumbing Man to Strengthen Presence in Northern California

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiXperts, a leading residential services company backed by FoW Partners, is excited to announce its partnership with Handy Plumbing Man, a trusted plumbing service provider based in San Carlos, California. This acquisition represents another key milestone in ResiXperts' growth strategy as it expands further into the Northern California market.

Founded by Marco Acosta and Amparo Cornelio, Handy Plumbing Man has earned a strong reputation for customer service, reliability, and technical expertise. With deep roots in the San Carlos community, the company has consistently delivered high-quality plumbing services to homeowners for many years.

“Partnering with ResiXperts was a clear choice." Post this

"We're proud to welcome Handy Plumbing Man into the ResiXperts family," said John Joseph, CEO of ResiXperts. "Marco and his team have built a business centered on quality, reliability, and long-term relationships—values we share at ResiXperts. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success."

Marco Acosta, leader of Handy Plumbing Man, added, "Partnering with ResiXperts was a clear choice. They've allowed the culture to stay in place while bringing resources and expertise that will help us continue to grow and provide excellent service to our customers. I'm excited about this next chapter for our team."

This partnership reflects ResiXperts' continued commitment to acquiring and supporting exceptional, founder-led residential service businesses throughout the Southwestern and Western United States.

About ResiXperts:

ResiXperts, backed by FoW Partners, acquires and supports leading residential service companies in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries. Focused on the Southwestern and Western U.S., ResiXperts invests in businesses with strong leadership, a service-first mentality, and an emphasis on replacement and repair. For more information, visit ResiXperts.com.

About FoW Partners:

FoW Partners is an investment firm dedicated to the Future of Work based in Portland, Maine with additional offices in New York and Boston. We collaborate closely with management teams to foster long-term business success and accelerate growth, placing a distinct emphasis on workforce innovation and technology. Our team brings together seasoned private market investors who share a common professional background and a proven history of driving growth and creating value across a wide range of industries.

Media Contact:

Michael Heims

ResiXperts

[email protected]

SOURCE ResiXperts