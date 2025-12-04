FOX ADVERTISING ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR 2026 UPFRONT PRESENTATION

Annual Presentation for Advertisers to Take Place

Monday, May 11 at New Location, the Historic New York City Center

Will Showcase an Exciting Array of Original Premium Content from Across

Portfolio Along with the Latest Advertising Technology Advancements

Tubi to Host IAB NewFront Tuesday, March 24 at Pier 59 Studios, Chelsea Piers

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Draw – with live coverage beginning on FOX at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on Friday, December 5 – FOX Advertising announces its 2026 Upfront presentation will take place Monday, May 11, 2026 at a new location, the historic New York City Center.

The event will highlight exciting new programming and events across FOX Sports, FOX News, FOX Entertainment and Tubi, and the talent who bring those shows to life, along with recent technological and research advancements to better connect advertisers with FOX's uniquely engaged audiences.

"It's going to be a big year for FOX – centered on what arguably will be one of the most anticipated events – FIFA World Cup 2026™," said Jeff Collins, President, Advertising Sales, Marketing and Brand Partnerships, Fox Corporation. "We look forward to welcoming advertisers to our new Upfront location at the New York City Center where we'll demonstrate how brands can tap into the powerful fandoms drawn to our massive live sports, news and entertainment content along with one of the most exciting brands in streaming, Tubi."

Additionally, on Tuesday, March 24 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Tubi will host its 2026 IAB New Front presentation, 'Tubitopia: An Advertiser's Paradise,' at Pier 59 Studios, Chelsea Piers. Advertisers and Ad Tech partners can expect Tubi to showcase unique streaming audience insights, the latest in ad tech innovation and industry-leading partnerships that help brands achieve real optimal ROI.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi is a free streaming service that entertains over 100 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.

SOURCE Fox Corporation