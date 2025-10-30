Tubi Media Group and Audiochuck Announce Exclusive Partnership

Tubi Media Group Enters into a Multi-Year Ad Partnership Deal with Ashley Flowers' Award-Winning Media Company

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX), today announced a multi-year deal with Audiochuck , the award-winning media company founded by Ashley Flowers, for exclusive distribution and advertising sales rights on their top-rated shows Crime Junkie, The Deck, So Supernatural, Dark Downeast, Park Predators, and more. The agreement includes the development of a Crime Junkie FAST Channel to be distributed across FOX's streaming platforms Tubi and FOX One, as well as leading third-party platforms, and an on-demand collection of video podcast episodes, further expanding Audiochuck's reach as a multiplatform media company.

Home to the #1 true crime podcast in the world, Audiochuck has produced more than 20 shows available across all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, while also championing social impact initiatives through philanthropy and storytelling that amplifies underrepresented voices. Podscribe recently ranked Crime Junkie as the #1 podcast in audio reach among all genres, and the show boasts over 10 million listeners monthly nationwide.

"Ashley and her team have built a truly unique and premium media company with a strong commitment to meaningful, award-winning storytelling that carries positive social impact. Having admired her achievements for some time, we're now thrilled to be in partnership with Audiochuck, bringing to bear our platforms and commercial expertise in the continued evolution and growth of the business," said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group.

As the founder, Chief Creative Officer of Audiochuck and renowned host of the chart-topping podcast Crime Junkie, Ashley Flowers continues to revolutionize the podcast and media landscape through storytelling that resonates with audiences across the globe, inspiring community action and change. Her influence is palpable in all Audiochuck productions, with edge-of-your-seat storytelling at the forefront of every episode.

"This first of its kind partnership represents the next evolution of what independent media can achieve," said Ashley Flowers, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Audiochuck. "By joining forces with Tubi, we're not just expanding our reach — we're redefining how true crime stories are experienced across audio and video. It's an incredible opportunity to innovate while staying true to the purpose and integrity that have guided Audiochuck from day one."

The Crime Junkie brand is supported by more than 20 full-time writers, fact-checkers, researchers, and editors. The team actively reports on and evaluates more than 50 cases at once, and the Audiochuck network has reported on nearly 1,000 cases to date.

"Audiochuck has always focused on delivering premium true crime content and building deep connections with our audience," said Matt Starker, CEO of Audiochuck. "Partnering with Tubi Media Group allows us to extend our reach and reimagine how true crime stories are told across both audio and video. I believe deeply in Tubi Media Group's creator-led media vision and am excited to help them build a world-class creator monetization business. This is an exciting new chapter for the industry — and for our fans."

As part of the deal, Red Seat Ventures will take on responsibility for ad sales across Audiochuck's suite of programs and podcasts.

"Red Seat's vision is to become the leading partner for the biggest and most influential creators across all genres, helping them grow and expand their businesses through new platforms like Tubi. Audiochuck is the clear leader in true crime, and we're thrilled to partner with Ashley, Matt, and the team to help drive their next phase of growth," said Christopher Balfe, CEO of Red Seat Ventures.

With community action at its core, since the launch of Audiochuck in 2017, more than $8.5 million has been donated to local communities and organizations serving those impacted by crime, and 6 cold cases have been solved with the support of the Audiochuck community. Always an advocate for victims, Flowers founded Season of Justice in 2020, a nonprofit organization that has assisted in 152 cases and is dedicated to providing funding to investigative agencies and families to help solve cold cases.

About Audiochuck

Audiochuck is an independent, award-winning media company founded in 2017 by Ashley Flowers, a two-time New York Times bestselling author and creator of the chart-topping Crime Junkie podcast. Based in Indianapolis, Audiochuck has grown into a full-scale media company producing more than 20 weekly and seasonal true crime series that reach over 12 million monthly listeners worldwide.

Crime Junkie—the #1 true crime podcast and the #1 podcast for women—sits at the heart of Audiochuck's network, which has become one of the most trusted and influential brands in true crime media. The company's mission is to tell the right stories, in the right ways, for the right reasons—combining world-class storytelling and real-world impact. By blending investigative rigor, empathy, and storytelling excellence, the company uses its platform to educate, mobilize, and make a tangible difference.

About Tubi Media Group

Tubi Media Group is the home of FOX's digital businesses and streaming services, including Tubi, FOX One, Red Seat Ventures, AdRise and Credible. The group is tasked with overseeing FOX's digital growth strategy and oversees the operation of FOX's core platforms and systems, product engineering teams, research and development and the Office of the CTO.

About Red Seat Ventures

Red Seat Ventures partners with market-leading talents, brands, and personalities to develop unique media properties. Red Seat offers its client-partners an unprecedented mix of investment capital, technology, and skilled management, thereby allowing for the rapid launch of new businesses.

Red Seat's custom approach leverages platforms and products ranging from web, mobile, OTT video, email, social, merchandise, live events, and audio/podcast and is highly dependent on our analysis of a client's opportunities and objectives. Red Seat's in-house television and podcast studio and production capabilities, as well as a world-class ad sales team to ensure monetization begins quickly and continues to extend their long track record of successful execution.

