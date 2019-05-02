Fox Corporation Announces FOX Media Center in Arizona

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) (the "Company") today announced that it will build its new FOX Media Center within the Arizona State University (ASU) Research Park in Tempe, Arizona. The Center, which will be the streaming and technology hub for the Company, is expected to be operational in 2021.

Fox Corporation Chief Technology Officer and Head of Direct-to-Consumer Platforms Paul Cheesbrough commented: "The FOX Media Center will be a critical cornerstone of our investment in technology capabilities and new platforms, and we couldn't be more pleased to be partnering with and receiving the support of Governor Ducey, the Arizona Commerce Authority, the city of Tempe, and Arizona State University to deliver this vision."

The FOX Media Center will provide the essential foundations for the Company's existing and future digital streaming and content distribution capabilities. The Center will have the necessary capacity to manage and distribute hundreds of thousands of hours of programming every year to over 200 FOX-affiliated stations and more than 800 distribution partners across the country. The FOX Media Center will incorporate a range of investments and partnerships in key areas, including cloud computing, software engineering, artificial intelligence, enhanced video processing and new delivery standards such as ATSC 3.0 and 5G.

