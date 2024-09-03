Fox Corporation Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch to Participate in Upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 10, at approximately 10:50am (Pacific), 1:50pm (Eastern).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

