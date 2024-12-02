Fox Corporation Chief Financial Officer Steve Tomsic to Participate in Upcoming UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

News provided by

Fox Corporation

Dec 02, 2024, 16:00 ET

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Steve Tomsic will participate in the upcoming UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on December 9, at approximately 12:00pm (Eastern), 9:00am (Pacific).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com

ABOUT FOX CORPORATION
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

SOURCE Fox Corporation

FOX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 REVENUES OF $3.56 BILLION, NET INCOME OF $832 MILLION, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.05 BILLION

