Fox Corporation Executives to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Via Webcast

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) will discuss first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on November 6, 2019.

A live audio webcast of the presentation, and the archived webcast, will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.

About Fox Corporation

