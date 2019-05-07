Fox Corporation Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) (the "Company") today announced that members of the Company's senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in May:

MoffettNathanson 6th Annual Media & Communications Summit in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 . Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch will be speaking at approximately 12:45PM (Eastern).

on . Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be speaking at approximately (Eastern). J.P. Morgan 47 th Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, May 15 . Chief Operating Officer John Nallen will be speaking at approximately 12:40PM (Eastern).

Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference in on . Chief Operating Officer will be speaking at approximately (Eastern). Needham & Company's Emerging Technology Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, May 22 . Chief Financial Officer Steve Tomsic will be speaking at approximately 10:20AM (Eastern).

A live audio webcast of each presentation, and an archive of each webcast, will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.

