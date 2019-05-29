Fox Corporation Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) (the "Company") today announced that members of the Company's senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in June:

Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 . Chief Financial Officer Steve Tomsic will be speaking at approximately 8:00am (Eastern).

on . Chief Financial Officer will be speaking at approximately (Eastern). G.research 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 6 , 2019. Chief Operating Officer John Nallen will be speaking at approximately 1:45pm (Eastern).

A live audio webcast of each presentation, and an archive of each webcast, will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, and the FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develops deeper consumer relationships and creates more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that will shape our strategy to capitalize on current strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

