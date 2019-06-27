Fox Corporation Names Claudia Teran Executive Vice President And Corporate General Counsel

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Claudia Teran as Executive Vice President and Corporate General Counsel. Teran, who will report to Fox Corporation Chief Legal and Policy Officer Viet D. Dinh in her new role, will also continue to serve as FOX Sports General Counsel.

Teran will now also supervise business and legal affairs for the Company's entertainment assets, as well as corporate legal areas such as acquisitions, content distribution, digital, privacy, advertising, and music rights.

Dinh commented: "Claudia is a whip-smart attorney and proven leader. Her success overseeing business and legal affairs for multiple divisions of the company and proven leadership as FOX Sports General Counsel provide a solid foundation as she significantly expands her role and responsibilities."

Added Teran: "I am delighted to assume this new position at such a pivotal time for the company. It is a privilege to lead such a talented and dedicated business and legal affairs team as we build and grow this exciting new iteration of FOX."

During her tenure at FOX, Teran has navigated complex legal and regulatory matters, including those arising in international markets with diverse political challenges. She has played a strategic role in key rights acquisitions for FOX Sports around the globe, including those of the NFL, MLB and WWE. Additionally, Teran was instrumental in FOX's acquisition of broadcast rights to the portfolio of FIFA events, including the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women's World Cup through 2026.

Teran earned her bachelor's degree from the University of California at Berkeley, and a law degree from New York University School of Law. She was selected as a member of Multichannel News and Broadcasting and Cable Magazine's 2015 class of "Wonder Women," which honors a select group of accomplished and influential women within the television industry. Teran was also selected to be a recipient of the 2016 WISE (Women in Sports and Events) Los Angeles Women of Inspiration Award. She also serves on the Board of Governors of the OTIS College of Art and Design. Teran was a corporate transactional attorney prior to joining FOX.

