Fox Corporation Names Stephen Potenza Deputy General Counsel of FOX News Media

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that Stephen Potenza has joined the company as Deputy General Counsel of FOX News Media. Potenza will report to Bernard Gugar, General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development of FOX News Media. The FOX legal group also bolstered its team with the promotion of Lisa Richardson to Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs and Associate General Counsel. Richardson will continue to report to Adam Reiss, Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of Fox Corporation.

Potenza joined FOX News Media from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he was a partner in the Litigation as well as Government, Regulatory and Internal Investigation groups. He represented clients from a broad range of industries in complex litigation and investigations. Potenza was formerly at Bancroft PLLC where he specialized in matters before the U.S. Supreme Court and advised clients on a wide range of issues, including counseling start-up and established businesses on legal issues affecting day-to-day operations. Previously, Potenza was a litigation associate for Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. Potenza served as a law clerk for Hon. Reena Raggi in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and for Hon. William G. Bassler in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Union College and a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center.

"I am so pleased to welcome Steve to FOX News Media, where he will be a pivotal part of our legal team," said Gugar. "He brings impressive and extensive experience across government, litigation and business affairs."

Lisa Richardson joined FOX in 2005 and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs and Associate General Counsel. She manages the legal components of FOX's content distribution, overseeing the legal team responsible for advising FOX's distribution team, and has played an essential role in negotiating and drafting content distribution agreements across a wide variety of platforms including cable, satellite, fiber, over-the-top (OTT), authenticated streaming and on demand. Earlier, she served as a lawyer at Gemstar-TV Guide, and Richardson began her career at Latham & Watkins LLP. She received a Bachelor of Arts from University of California, Berkeley, and her Juris Doctor from USC Gould School of Law.

Reiss added: "Lisa is a valued member of my team who provides thoughtful and strategic counsel regarding the company's distribution agreements and relationships. I look forward to her continued growth in this new role."

Fox Corporation General Counsel Jeff Taylor commented: "We are building a world-class legal organization at FOX, and hope to continue attracting and retaining industry leading talent like Steve and Lisa."

