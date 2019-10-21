Fox Corporation Names Yoel Flohr Executive Vice President of Technology & Digital

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced the appointment of Yoel Flohr as Executive Vice President of Technology & Digital. Flohr, who will report to Fox Corporation Chief Technology Officer and President of Digital Paul Cheesbrough, will lead the digital product portfolio for FOX Entertainment.

In this role Flohr will oversee existing digital products and relationships, including FOX Now, and will work closely with the FOX Entertainment team to develop and grow new digital businesses, partnerships and revenues.

Cheesbrough commented: "Yoel is the ideal leader to propel FOX Entertainment's multi-platform and product management initiatives and partnerships. I am delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to working together to build and grow our digital capabilities and revenue streams."

Flohr previously served as Executive Vice President of Digital and Franchise Development for AMC Networks and Studios, where he oversaw its digital business. At AMC, Flohr promoted the development of global franchises like The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and The Terror and ran the TV Everywhere business for all of AMC's brands.

Before joining AMC in 2016, Flohr co-founded Thirty Labs Inc., a start-up studio focused on the emerging digital video space, and earlier founded Ventuation, a strategic consulting and digital incubation firm. Prior to this, Flohr was the Vice President of Digital at Shine Group.

Flohr earned his bachelor's degree from the European Business School and his master's degree in management from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

