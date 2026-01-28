FOX NEWS BOOKS TO PUBLISH "NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE WITH GOD" BY FOX NEWS ANCHOR AND BESTSELLING FAITH AUTHOR SHANNON BREAM

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Books, the publishing imprint of FOX News Media, will debut Nothing is Impossible with God: Eleven Heroes. One God. Endless Lessons in Overcoming on March 10th. The new release from FOX News Sunday anchor and New York Times bestselling faith author Shannon Bream marks her return with an all-new, original work following her chart-topping Bible Speak trilogy.

A trusted voice in faith-based storytelling, Bream's fourth title with the platform builds on her proven ability to make scripture accessible and deeply personal for modern readers. Nothing is Impossible with God explores the biblical stories of unlikely heroes who faced profound adversity, uncertainty, and fear, drawing powerful parallels to the spiritual and personal challenges people encounter today.

In commenting on the book, Bream said, "My hope is that this book represents an encouraging reminder of how the Lord is willing and able to bless us more than we can imagine. Each story will help readers find comfort, inspiration and equip them for the challenges they may face by showing that nothing is impossible with God by your side."

Through the stories of familiar figures including Moses, Jonah, Joseph and Daniel, this book will examine themes of doubt, loneliness, and perseverance, revealing how each endured immense trials before finding peace through faith. Nothing is Impossible with God underscores the timeless truth that while God never promised a life void of hardship, He promises to walk with us through it.

Bream's debut title, The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today spent 15 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, including five weeks at number one. She followed with The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak (March 2022), which also debuted at number one, and The Love Stories of the Bible Speak (March 2023), completing a trilogy that cemented her status among the bestselling faith authors in the country with over 1.4 million copies sold.

Bream is the anchor of FOX News Sunday and chief legal correspondent for FOX News Media. Throughout her tenure, she has interviewed notable guests including Vice President JD Vance, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justices of the Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito, Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, former Democratic Vice-Presidential Candidate Governor Tim Walz, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and more. She has led coverage of every Supreme Court of the United States decision, including the landmark Supreme Court decision in June 2022 that overturned Roe v. Wade, the retirement announcement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, the confirmation hearings of Amy Coney Barrett as well as the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among other Supreme Court news. Bream also hosts FOX News Audio's Livin' the Bream, a podcast where she shares inspirational stories, personal anecdotes, and an insider's perspective in the world of politics.

Since its launch in 2020, FOX News Books has surpassed 3.5 million copies sold across 17 titles. The imprint has published all national bestsellers, including "The Miracles Among Us" (November 2025) by Dr. Marc Siegel, "The Color of Death" (August 2025) by Trey Gowdy, Johnny Joey Jones' "Behind The Badge" (June 2025), Dana Perino's "I Wish Someone Had Told Me" (April 2025), Emily Compagno's "Under His Wings" (November 2024), Trey Yingst's "Black Saturday" (October 2024), "The War on Warriors" (June 2024) by former FOX News host Pete Hegseth, Dr. Nicole Saphier's "Love, Mom" (April 2024), Jimmy Failla's "Cancel Culture Dictionary" (January 2024), Carley Shimkus' "Cooking with Friends" (October 2023), "Unbroken Bonds of Battle" (June 2023) also by Jones, "Faith Still Moves Mountains" by Harris Faulkner (November, 2022), "All American Christmas" by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (November 2021), Hegseth's "Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes" (November 2020).

