REINCE PRIEBUS JOINS FOX NEWS MEDIA AS POLITICAL ANALYST

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Media has signed Reince Priebus as a political analyst, where he will appear across all platforms. He will make his debut on FOX News Channel's Hannity (9 PM/ET) this evening with Sean Hannity.

Priebus currently serves as President of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, Chairman of Michael Best Strategies and is a senior adviser to Centerview Partners. In addition, he holds roles on President Trump's Intelligence Advisory and Oversight boards, is an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and is a member of the LA28 Olympic Board.

Most recently, Priebus served as the Chairman of the 2024 Republican National Convention host committee. Previously, he served as White House Chief of Staff to President Trump in 2017, Chairman of the Republican National Committee (2011-2017) and Chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin (2007-2011). He also recently held positions at ABC News as a political analyst and at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics.

