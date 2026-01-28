FOX NEWS CHANNEL SHATTERS RATINGS RECORDS MARKING 24 CONSECUTIVE YEARS AS THE NUMBER ONE NETWORK IN CABLE NEWS

FNC Overtakes CBS with Weekday Primetime Viewers, While 'CBS Evening News' Delivers Lowest-Rated Month of the Century

'Special Report' Beats Debut Month of Tony Dokoupil's 'CBS Evening News' in 15 Major Markets Across the Country

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Channel (FNC) has marked 24 consecutive years as the number one network in the genre, closing out January 2026 as the leader in cable news and ahead of CBS on broadcast. In January, FNC averaged 2.4 million viewers in weekday primetime beating CBS (2.2 million viewers) and saw over two million viewers in Monday - Sunday primetime (8-11 PM/ET), according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. FNC delivered 1.4 million viewers across total day and commanded nearly 60% of the cable news share across total day and primetime. FNC also ranked number one in cable news among Asian, Hispanic, and upscale viewers throughout primetime for the month. Additionally, FNC scored 98 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the month.

In commenting on the network's ratings achievement, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, "I am incredibly proud of our entire team for driving FOX News Channel to 24 consecutive years at number one. This milestone reflects the dedication and hard work that has defined the network since its launch 30 years ago. We are not only leading cable, but rivaling the broadcast networks, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to meet viewers where they are and deliver the most important stories from around the world."

Notably, this month marked historic lows for CBS with Tony Dokoupil's CBS Evening News debut averaging 4.3 million viewers and 578,000 in the 25-54 demo, its lowest-rated January of the 21st century. CBS Mornings saw its worst month in history with just 1.7 million viewers and 275,000 in the 25-54 demo while The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had its worst January ever with 2 million viewers and 285,000 in the 25-54 demo.

The network's nightly newscast Special Report with Bret Baier (weeknights, 6 PM/ET) averaged over 2.7 million viewers and 257,000 in the 25-54 demo, continuing to close the gap with the broadcast competition. In January, Special Report led the first month of Tony Dokoupil's CBS Evening News in 15 top markets across the country including Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Tampa Bay, Florida. The show also beat ABC's World News Tonight in four markets including New Orleans, Jacksonville, Florida, Memphis, Tennessee and St. Louis. Compared to the same time last year, CBS Evening News was down 13% with viewers and 18% in the 25-54 demo.

As the number one show on television at 5 PM/ET, The Five secured 3.7 million viewers and 328,000 in 25-54 demo in January, surpassing broadcast programs including NBC's Happy's Place (3.4 million viewers), ABC's 911 Nashville (3.3 million viewers) and ABC's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3.1 million viewers). At 8 PM/ET Jesse Watters Primetime led all of primetime with 3 million viewers and 275,000 in the 25-54 demo, outpacing broadcast offerings including ABC's Abbott Elementary (2.8 million viewers).

FNC's hit late-night program Gutfeld! continued its dominance across all of late-night television, securing 2.8 million viewers, 314,000 in the 25-54 demo and 210,000 in the 18-49 demo. Gutfeld! once again outperformed every broadcast and cable late-night competitor, outpacing CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (2 million viewers), ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! (1.9 million viewers), NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (1.1 million viewers) and NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers (786,000 viewers).

FNC's Hannity remained dominant at 9 PM/ET with 2.5 million viewers and 240,000 in the 25-54 demo. Additionally, The Ingraham Angle (weeknights, 7 PM/ET) posted 2.5 million viewers and 234,000 in the 25-54 demo, with Laura Ingraham continuing her reign as the highest-rated woman in all of cable. At 11 PM/ET, FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher led its timeslot with 1.4 million viewers.

FNC's signature morning show FOX & Friends (weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) finished the month with 1.2 million viewers and remained the number one cable news program in the mornings with both categories for the 59th consecutive month in the 25-54 demo, beating CNN and MS Now combined in viewers, per usual. FOX & Friends led CBS Mornings in 21 major markets throughout January including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston and Washington DC. FOX & Friends also topped ABC's Good Morning America in 14 markets including Washington DC, Baltimore, New Orleans and Tampa Bay, Florida and defeated NBC's The Today Show in four markets including Atlanta, Jacksonville, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina and Tulsa, Oklahoma during January.

FNC's daytime lineup continued to crush the competition, led by two-hour morning news program America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino (weekdays, 9-11 AM/ET), which saw 1.8 million viewers. The Faulkner Focus at 11 AM/ET, anchored by Harris Faulkner, notched 1.9 million viewers while Outnumbered at 12 PM/ET earned 1.9 million viewers. America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith garnered 1.9 million viewers from 1-3 PM/ET. Martha MacCallum's The Story (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) averaged 1.9 million viewers. Additionally, The Will Cain Show continued to grow the timeslot at 4 PM/ET seeing 2.2 million viewers. In fact, every single FNC daytime show between 9 AM - 5 PM/ET outpaced broadcast offerings including ABC's GMA3 (1,501,000 viewers), NBC's Today with Jenna & Sheinelle (1,457,000 viewers), and NBC News Daily (1,431,000 viewers).

FNC also continued to excel against the competition throughout the weekend for the month, winning every hour with total viewers, defeating CNN and MS Now by double to triple-digits among both categories on both days. Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany (Saturday, 10 AM-12 PM/ET) has its best month ever with 2.4 million viewers and 297,000 in the 25-54 demo powered by its coverage of the strikes on Venezuela on January 3. FOX News Live (Saturday 12-2 PM/ET), which is now anchored by Aishah Hasnie nabbed 2 million viewers and 237,000 in the 25-54 demo throughout January. My View with Lara Trump (Saturday, 9 PM/ET) was the top show in primetime with 1.3 million viewers.

On Sundays, FNC's Sunday Morning Futures earned the most-watched cable news show of the day, garnering 1.8 million viewers. At 11 AM/ET, newly launched The Sunday Briefing, anchored by Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich, was the second most watched cable news program, averaging 1.7 million viewers. Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy (Sunday, 9 PM/ET) and One Nation with Brian Kilmeade (Sunday, 10 PM/ET) each saw 1.1 million viewers, while Life, Liberty & Levin (weekends, 8 PM/ET) grabbed 1 million viewers in primetime.

JANUARY 2026 VIEWERSHIP & 25-54 DEMO (Live + Same Day):

WEEKDAY PRIMETIME

ABC: 3,990,000 viewers

NBC: 2,614,000 viewers

FNC: 2,404,000 viewers

CBS: 2,203,000 viewers

MONDAY - SUNDAY TOTAL DAY

FNC: 1,448,000 total viewers and 143,000 A25-54 (up 15% with viewers and up 30% with A25-54 vs. December 2025)

CNN: 510,000 total viewers and 96,000 A25-54 (up 29% with viewers and up 81% with A25-54 vs. December 2025)

MSNW: 589,000 total viewers and 55,000 A25-54 (up 4% with viewers and up 17% with A25-54 vs. December 2025)

MONDAY - SUNDAY PRIMETIME (8-11P)

FNC: 2,046,000 total viewers and 197,000 A25-54 (up 11% with viewers and up 24% with A25-54 vs. December 2025)

CNN: 660,000 total viewers and 135,000 A25-54 (up 35% with viewers and up 96% with A25-54 vs. December 2025)

MSNW: 887,000 total viewers and 76,000 A25-54 (up 1% with viewers and up 6% with A25-54 vs. December 2025)

JANUARY RATINGS FOR THE TOP FIVE PROGRAMS IN CABLE NEWS:

Total Viewers: The Five (3,732,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (3,011,000), Gutfeld! (2,759,000), Special Report (2,706,000), The Ingraham Angle (2,540,000)

Adults 25-54: The Five (328,000), Gutfeld! (314,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (275,000), Special Report (257,000), Hannity (240,000)

Source: Nielsen Big Data + Panel. Month of January 2026 ratings data. Average audience for cable news networks Monday-Sunday based on Total Day and Prime (6a-6a, 8P-11P), P2+, P25-54. Cable News/Broadcast Program averages exclude repeats and specials and include the corresponding program name.

