FOX NEWS DIGITAL CONTINUES TO DOMINATE COMPETITION IN FEBRUARY MARKING 60 CONSECUTIVE MONTHS AS TOP BRAND WITH MULTIPLATFORM MINUTES

FOX News Continues to Lead All News Brands and Broadcast Networks on YouTube Seeing Yearly Growth in February

FOX News Posts Third Best Month in History with 2.4 Billion Social Media Video Views

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During February, FOX News Digital delivered over 3.5 billion minutes leading all news brands and broadcast networks for the 60th consecutive month, according to Comscore.** Additionally, FOX News led the competition with over 1.7 billion multiplatform views and saw 37% year-over-year growth with 165 million total digital unique multiplatform visitors during February.* **Additional highlights include:

On YouTube, FOX News delivered 370 million video views in February increasing its YouTube viewership year-over-year leading MS Now (315 million views), CNN (205 million views), ABC News (139 million views), NBC News (90 million views) and CBS News (66 million views). Coverage of the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 led to FOX News' best day with video views of 2026 with 36.8 million views, according to YouTube Analytics.

The FOX News Mobile app drew 6.6 million unique viewers during the month of February leading the CNN mobile app which saw 3.4 million unique viewers.**

FOX News Media also led all news brands on social media with interactions according to Emplifi and Shareablee. FOX News delivered 134 million social media interactions for the month with 61 million interactions on Facebook, 25.9 million interactions on Instagram and 6.1 million interactions on X. Meanwhile on TikTok, FOX News drove 40.5 million interactions, posting a 49% increase compared to the prior year.**** Additionally, FOX News commanded its third-best month ever with social media video views driving 2.4 billion views.

FOXBusiness.com drove 172.1 million multiplatform minutes in February, finishing third in the business competitive set. Additionally, the business site delivered 100.5 million multiplatform views and 27.4 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.***

FEBRUARY 2026 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM, NYTIMES.COM, CBSNEWS.COM, ABCNEWS.COM AND NBCNEWS.COM

Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 165,416,000 (up 37% vs. February 2025)

CNN.com – 83,952,000 (down 7% vs. February 2025)

CBSNews.com – 176,518,000 (up 10% vs. February 2025)

NYTimes.com – 68,140,000 (down 6% vs. February 2025)

NBCNews.com – 107,969,000 (up 16% vs. February 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 37,497,000 (down 65% vs. February 2025)

Multiplatform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,707,000,000 (down 13% vs. February 2025)

NYTimes.com – 1,381,000,000 (down 8% vs. February 2025)

CNN.com – 682,000,000 (down 32% vs. February 2025)

CBSNews.com – 405,000,000 (up 4% vs. February 2025)

NBCNews.com – 264,000,000 (down 1% vs. February 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 142,000,000 (down 2% vs. February 2025)

Multiplatform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,526,000,000 (down 15% vs. February 2025)

NYTimes.com – 1,051,000,000 (down 19% vs. February 2025)

CNN.com – 1,061,000,000 (down 24% vs. February 2025)

CBSNews.com – 1,014,000,000 (down 3% vs. February 2025)

NBCNews.com – 686,000,000 (down 16% vs. February 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 395,000,000 (down 3% vs. February 2025)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop and Mobile. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Business Insider, and USAToday.com, February 2026, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com Sites have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, February 2026, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], February 2026, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com Sites, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, February 2026, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, February 2026, Report Date: 3/16/2026. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One.

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FOX News Media Contact:

Connor Smith: 212-301-3879 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC