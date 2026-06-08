OUTKICK INTEGRATES WITH FOX NEWS DIGITAL TO CONTINUE ITS EXPANSION AND GROWTH

As Part of the Integration, OutKick Founder Clay Travis Signs New FOX News Media Contributor Deal and Departs the Platform Five Years Following Fox Corporation Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick announced today that it has become a vertical within FOX News Digital, as the platform continues to expand its audience and reach.

The integration will further elevate OutKick as the platform's authentic coverage on sports and culture will be more accessible to readers through the FoxNews.com homepage and the app. Since the migration, OutKick landed its largest month ever in May 2026 with 21 million unique devices, up 34% versus April 2026 and over 164 million page views, up 127% versus the prior month, according to Adobe Analytics.

Additionally, OutKick founder Clay Travis, who dedicated 15 years building the platform and has played an instrumental role in its success since following Fox Corporation's acquisition in 2021, has signed a new deal as a FOX News Media contributor and will depart OutKick. Travis will continue to host OutKick the Show with Clay Travis on FS1 on Wednesday evenings at 6 PM/ET where he discusses the latest headlines in sports.

In commenting on the announcement, FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said, "Clay Travis has been an integral voice and leader for OutKick and is leaving the platform well positioned for the future. We thank him for his invaluable contributions to OutKick as we continue to grow it under the FOX News Digital domain and build on our momentum in driving authentic coverage of the intersection of sports and culture."

Travis added, "When I created OutKick in 2011, the goal was not only for the site to be smart, original, funny, and authentic, but also to become an influential digital platform in the industry. Over the past 15 years, with the help of an incredible team and the support from FOX, that goal has been accomplished. While I am stepping away from OutKick, the platform is in a tremendous position to continue building upon its success and reach an even wider audience as it takes its next step as a vertical within FOX News Digital. I'm excited about the future of OutKick and remaining part of the FOX News Media family as a contributor."

Most recently, OutKick re-signed Dan Dakich, the host of Don't @ Me, to a new multi-year contract that will see him be exclusive to the platform after leaving his radio show on Indy's Sports Ticket 1430 AM. Tomi Lahren is Fearless also continues to air weekly episodes on OutKick with news-making guests such as Cheryl Hines, Josh Duhamel and Kathie Lee Gifford.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture, and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on FoxNews.com/OutKick as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by Fox Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit FoxNews.com/OutKick.

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OutKick Press Contact:

Brian Karpas

212-301-9966

[email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC