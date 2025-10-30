FOX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2026 REVENUES OF $3.74 BILLION, NET INCOME OF $609 MILLION, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.07 BILLION

ANNOUNCES $1.5 BILLION ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTION

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) ("FOX" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The Company reported total quarterly revenues of $3.74 billion, an increase of $174 million or 5% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter. Distribution revenues increased 3%, driven by 3% growth at the Cable Network Programming segment and 2% growth at the Television segment. Advertising revenues increased 6%, primarily due to continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service, stronger news pricing and higher sports pricing and ratings led by the NFL, partially offset by lower political advertising revenues. Content and other revenues increased 12%, primarily due to higher entertainment content revenues.

The Company reported quarterly net income of $609 million as compared to the $832 million reported in the prior year quarter. Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders was $599 million ($1.32 per share) as compared to the $827 million ($1.78 per share) reported in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders1 was $686 million ($1.51 per share) as compared to the $672 million ($1.45 per share) reported in the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA2 was $1.07 billion, an increase of $17 million or 2% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the revenue increase noted above, partially offset by higher expenses. The increase in expenses was primarily due to higher digital marketing and content costs and higher entertainment programming rights amortization, partially offset by lower sports programming rights amortization.

Commenting on the results, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said:

"Coming off a record Fiscal 2025, our strong operating momentum has carried through the first quarter of Fiscal 2026. We are delivering for audiences with continued engagement growth across the portfolio which underpins the robust advertising demand we are seeing across sports, news, entertainment and Tubi. The quality of our assets and their consistent capacity to deliver financially gives me great confidence in the positive outlook for FOX. This morning's announcement to leverage the strength of our balance sheet with a $1.5 billion accelerated share repurchase transaction clearly underscores this confidence along with our commitment to creating value for our shareholders."

REVIEW OF OPERATING RESULTS



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

$ Millions Revenues by Component:













Distribution3 $ 1,915

$ 1,868 Advertising 1,412

1,329 Content and other 411

367 Total revenues $ 3,738

$ 3,564







Segment Revenues:













Cable Network Programming $ 1,662

$ 1,597 Television 2,050

1,953 Corporate and Other 89

65 Eliminations (63)

(51) Total revenues $ 3,738

$ 3,564







Adjusted EBITDA:













Cable Network Programming $ 800

$ 748 Television 399

372 Corporate and Other (134)

(72) Adjusted EBITDA4 $ 1,065

$ 1,048







Depreciation and amortization:













Cable Network Programming $ 26

$ 20 Television 30

29 Corporate and Other 42

42 Total depreciation and amortization $ 98

$ 91

CABLE NETWORK PROGRAMMING



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

$ Millions Revenues





Distribution $ 1,090

$ 1,062 Advertising 345

321 Content and other 227

214 Total revenues 1,662

1,597 Operating expenses (703)

(702) Selling, general and administrative (159)

(151) Amortization of cable distribution investments —

4 Segment EBITDA $ 800

$ 748

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment revenues of $1.66 billion, an increase of $65 million or 4% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter. Distribution revenues increased $28 million or 3% as contractual price increases were partially offset by the impact of net subscriber declines. Advertising revenues increased $24 million or 7%, primarily due to higher news pricing. Content and other revenues increased $13 million or 6%, primarily due to higher sports sublicensing revenues.

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment EBITDA of $800 million, an increase of $52 million or 7% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the revenue increase noted above, partially offset by higher expenses. The increase in expenses was driven by higher sports programming rights amortization and production costs, partially offset by lower newsgathering costs.

TELEVISION



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

$ Millions Revenues





Advertising $ 1,067

$ 1,008 Distribution 821

806 Content and other 162

139 Total revenues 2,050

1,953 Operating expenses (1,385)

(1,333) Selling, general and administrative (266)

(248) Segment EBITDA $ 399

$ 372

Television reported quarterly segment revenues of $2.05 billion, an increase of $97 million or 5% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter. Advertising revenues increased $59 million or 6%, primarily due to continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service and higher sports pricing and ratings led by the NFL, partially offset by lower political advertising revenues. Distribution revenues increased $15 million or 2%, driven by higher average rates at the Company's owned and operated television stations and increases in fees from third-party FOX affiliates. Content and other revenues increased $23 million or 17%, primarily due to higher entertainment content revenues.

Television reported quarterly segment EBITDA of $399 million, an increase of $27 million or 7% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the revenue increase noted above, partially offset by higher expenses. The increase in expenses was led by higher entertainment programming rights amortization and higher digital content costs, partially offset by lower sports programming rights amortization.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The Company today announced that it expects to enter into a $1.5 billion accelerated share repurchase transaction commencing tomorrow October 31, 2025 to repurchase $700 million of Class A Common Stock and $800 million of Class B Common Stock under the Company's stock repurchase program. The Company anticipates completing the transaction during the second half of fiscal 2026. As of September 30, 2025, the Company has repurchased approximately $5.85 billion of its Class A common stock and approximately $1.0 billion of its Class B common stock, with a remaining authorization of $5.15 billion. During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately $250 million of its Class A common stock.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements, including statements regarding future share repurchases, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements in this press release due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological, strategic and/or regulatory factors and other factors affecting the operation of the Company's businesses. More detailed information about these factors is contained in the documents the Company has filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Statements in this press release speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement made in this press release or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

$ Millions, except per

share amounts







Revenues $ 3,738

$ 3,564







Operating expenses (2,084)

(2,018) Selling, general and administrative (589)

(502) Depreciation and amortization (98)

(91) Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters 8

(26) Equity (losses) earnings of affiliates (1)

3 Interest expense, net (50)

(50) Non-operating other, net (125)

233 Income before income tax expense 799

1,113 Income tax expense (190)

(281) Net income 609

832 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10)

(5) Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders $ 599

$ 827















Weighted average shares: 455

464







Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders per share: $ 1.32

$ 1.78

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

$ Millions Assets:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,368

$ 5,351 Receivables, net 2,810

2,472 Inventories, net 509

432 Other 282

174 Total current assets 7,969

8,429







Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 1,705

1,705 Intangible assets, net 2,960

2,969 Goodwill 3,637

3,639 Deferred tax assets 2,631

2,721 Other non-current assets 3,864

3,732 Total assets $ 22,766

$ 23,195







Liabilities and Equity:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,461

$ 2,897 Total current liabilities 2,461

2,897







Non-current liabilities:





Borrowings 6,603

6,602 Other liabilities 1,310

1,341 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 81

288 Commitments and contingencies













Equity:





Class A common stock, $0.01 par value 2

2 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 7,557

7,603 Retained earnings 4,771

4,479 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (124)

(124) Total Fox Corporation stockholders' equity 12,208

11,962 Noncontrolling interests 103

105 Total equity 12,311

12,067 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,766

$ 23,195

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

$ Millions OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 609

$ 832 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 98

91 Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters (8)

26 Equity-based compensation 28

34 Equity losses (earnings) of affiliates 1

(3) Non-operating other, net 125

(233) Deferred income taxes 90

103 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions





Receivables and other assets (437)

(393) Inventories net of programming payable (525)

(303) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (132)

(110) Other changes, net 21

114 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (130)

158







INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Property, plant and equipment (104)

(64) Purchase of investments (135)

— Other investing activities, net (16)

(14) Net cash used in investing activities (255)

(78)







FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repurchase of shares (250)

(250) Dividends paid and distributions (138)

(131) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (208)

— Other financing activities, net (2)

34 Net cash used in financing activities (598)

(347)







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (983)

(267) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 5,351

4,319 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,368

$ 4,052

NOTE 1 – ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EPS

The Company uses net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders excluding net income effects of Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, adjustments to Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Non-operating other, net, Tax provision and Noncontrolling interest adjustments ("Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" respectively) to evaluate the performance of the Company's operations exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are not measures of performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management uses these measures in comparing the Company's historical performance and believes that they provide meaningful and comparable information to management, investors and equity analysts to assist in their analysis of the Company's performance relative to prior periods and the Company's competitors.

The following table reconciles net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and EPS attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Income

EPS

Income

EPS

$ Millions, except per share data Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders $ 599

$ 1.32

$ 827

$ 1.78















Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters (8)

(0.02)

26

0.06















Non-operating other, net 125

0.27

(233)

(0.50)















Tax provision (31)

(0.07)

52

0.11















Noncontrolling interest adjustment 1

—

—

—















Rounding —

0.01

—

—















As adjusted $ 686

$ 1.51

$ 672

$ 1.45

NOTE 2 – ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Revenues less Operating expenses and Selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA does not include: Amortization of cable distribution investments, Depreciation and amortization, Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Interest expense, net, Non-operating other, net and Income tax expense. Effective July 1, 2025, the Company no longer removes the impact of amortization of cable distribution investments when calculating Adjusted EBITDA. Prior periods were not restated as the impact of the change is immaterial to the calculation.

Management believes that information about Adjusted EBITDA assists all users of the Company's Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of the Company's portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect Net income, thus providing insight into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. Adjusted EBITDA provides management, investors and equity analysts a measure to analyze the operating performance of the Company's business and its enterprise value against historical data and competitors' data, although historical results, including Adjusted EBITDA, may not be indicative of future results (as operating performance is highly contingent on many factors, including customer tastes and preferences).

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, this measure does not reflect cash available to fund requirements and excludes items, such as depreciation and amortization and impairment charges, which are significant components in assessing the Company's financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

$ Millions Net income $ 609

$ 832 Add:





Amortization of cable distribution investments —

4 Depreciation and amortization 98

91 Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters (8)

26 Equity losses (earnings) of affiliates 1

(3) Interest expense, net 50

50 Non-operating other, net 125

(233) Income tax expense 190

281 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,065

$ 1,048

1 Excludes net income effects of Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, adjustments to Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Non-operating other, net, Tax provision and Noncontrolling interest adjustments. See Note 1 for a description of adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and adjusted earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation of reported net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and adjusted earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Note 2 for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. 3 The Company generates distribution revenue from agreements with MVPDs for cable network programming and retransmission fees for the broadcast of the Company's owned and operated television stations and from subscription fees for the Company's direct-to-consumer streaming services. In addition, the Company generates distribution revenue from agreements with independently owned television stations that are affiliated with the FOX Network. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. 4 Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Note 2 for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

