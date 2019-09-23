Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Ltd. to Showcase 400 Gbps and 100Gbps Interconnect Solutions at ECOC 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Limited ("FIT"), a leading supplier of optical and copper communication products, will showcase its latest 400 Gbps and 100Gbps Single Lambda solutions at the European Conference on Optical Communication, to be held September 23-25, 2019, in Dublin, Ireland.

400G DR4 QSFP-DD interoperates with 4 x 100G DR1 QSFP28 transceivers in break- out application for high speed data centers:

FIT is demonstrating its production grade 400Gbps DR4 QSFP-DD transceiver interoperating with 4 x 100G DR1 QSFP28 transceivers in a break-out application. These IEEE-compliant transceivers provide a path for data center customers to migrate from 100G QSFP28 to 400G QSFP-DD based links.

100G Single Lambda QSFP28 over 10km:

FIT is demonstrating 100G Single Lamda LR over 10km of Single Mode Fiber (SMF) leveraging the current high volume 100Gbps Single Lambda DR1 and FR1 platform. This new Single Lambda 10km QSFP28 completes FIT's single lambda product portfolio covering 500m(DR1), 2km(FR1) and 10km(LR) applications.

100G Single Lambda transceivers offer several advantages when compared to existing solutions, including:

A single laser as compared to 4 lasers for CWDM4 or LR4. This provides a reliability advantage

Allows an upgrade path to 400G when used with 400G DR4 transceivers

For more information, visit https://www.foit-foxconn.com/

About Foxconn Interconnect Technology

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited ("FIT") focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of electronic and optoelectronic connectors, antennas, acoustic components, cables and modules for applications in computers, communication equipment, consumer electronics, automobiles, industrial and green energy field products. The FIT Optics division (FOIT), is responsible for the commercial development and production of high speed fiber optic transceivers and solutions.

