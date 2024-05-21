Foxit and NotaryLive Announce Strategic Partnership to Seamlessly Integrate Notary Services Into the Foxit Platform

Partnership to Ensure Legal Compliance and Provide Enhanced Security for Foxit Users

FREMONT, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software , a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced a strategic partnership with NotaryLive, a pioneer in online notarization services. The integration of NotaryLive's trusted notary services into the Foxit ecosystem will enable users to notarize and send documents for eSignature simultaneously, all within the same platform. With this partnership, Foxit and NotaryLive are streamlining the document management process, making it more convenient, cost-effective, and secure.

"Our customers have been asking for notary services, and NotaryLive is the perfect partner," said Nake Sekander, VP of Product for Foxit eSign, Foxit Software. "We are mission-aligned in our focus on customer needs and this partnership solves a critical gap in document workflows."

The seamless integration of NotaryLive will allow Foxit users to ensure legal compliance and enhanced security for digital documents, which is critical across multiple sectors including finance, legal, insurance, tax accounting, healthcare, and biotech.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for NotaryLive and Foxit. By integrating our solutions, we further expand an already impressive suite of eSign and document management solutions," said Joshua Stankard, CEO & Founder of NotaryLive. "We are not just meeting, but anticipating the needs of customers, enhancing each platform's utility and user experience. Together, we are redefining document management for the digital age."

Customers from industries that demand rigorous standards for document verification and legal integrity will particularly benefit from the ability to execute and notarize documents without leaving the digital environment. This collaboration not only supports digital transformation initiatives across these sectors but also reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive, secure, and compliant solutions tailored to the complex needs of modern businesses and professionals.

About Foxit Software

Foxit Software is a leading provider of innovative PDF solutions, delivering secure, high-quality, and cost-effective software products to enable digital transformation and simplify PDF document management. Foxit's diverse product line, including Foxit PDF Editor, Foxit eSign, Foxit for Salesforce, and Foxit Pay, has garnered global recognition and millions of users worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.foxit.com/.

About NotaryLive

NotaryLive is a pioneering provider of online notarization services, offering secure, convenient, and compliant solutions for remote notarization needs. With state-of-the-art technology, NotaryLive enables users to notarize documents digitally from anywhere, at any time, enhancing accessibility and efficiency. Its services have attracted a wide range of users across various industries seeking reliable online notarization. For more information, visit https://www.notarylive.com/.

