ActiveDraft Bridges the Gap in Construction Document Collaboration with Game-changing ActiveLink Technology

New Browser-Based Solution Makes Construction Collaboration More Efficient, and Ensures Projects Stay on Schedule and Under Budget

FREMONT, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveDraft, a leading provider of PDF markup and document collaboration tools, today announced the launch of a revolutionary solution that transforms the way construction professionals interact with documents and each other.

The construction sector has long struggled with keeping teams synchronized, often resulting in costly project delays. ActiveDraft addresses these challenges head-on with its ActiveLink technology, which turns every construction document into a shared workspace, accessible through a simple link. ActiveDraft's breakthrough browser based solutions eliminates the need for cumbersome software installations and tedious session coordination, empowering teams to collaborate in real-time and within the visual context of the plans.



To learn more about ActiveLink, please visit https://activedraft.com/why-were-building-activedraft/

"Teams with varying degrees of tech proficiency, spread across multiple locations make construction collaboration particularly difficult," said Michael Folkers, VP & GM, ActiveDraft. "Our ActiveLink technology delivers intuitive markup for disparate teams ensuring collaboration is always just a link away."

ActiveDraft provides contractors, architects and engineers with the industry's most efficient and easy to use construction document collaboration solution. Key benefits include:

Instant: Triggering real-time collaboration is as simple as drag, drop, share and collaborate.

Contextual: PDF markup and assignments are anchored in visual context, ensuring precision and clarity.

Universal: A browser-based platform, intuitive U/I and freemium pricing ensure access to any team member on any device.

The product supports a multitude of document types and offers features tailored for construction workflows, including real-time markup tools, threaded discussions and assignments. ActiveDraft notifications keep teams on the same page, while hyperlinking brings a new level of organization to document-based discussions. The product's browser-based, device-agnostic design ensures universal accessibility, while its freemium pricing model makes advanced markup capabilities available to teams of any size.

To experience how ActiveDraft is pioneering the future of construction document collaboration, sign up for ActiveDraft's free starter plan today at https://activedraft.com/pricing/

About ActiveDraft

ActiveDraft is revolutionizing the way construction professionals interact with project documents and each other. For more information, visit https://activedraft.com/ .

