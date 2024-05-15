Foxit Announces Partnership with Straker.ai to Incorporate Advanced Translation Technology into Foxit's eSignature Services

FREMONT, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software , Foxit Software, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, today announced a strategic partnership with Straker Translations, integrating Straker's AI-powered language translation technology into the Foxit ecosystem. Foxit and Straker's collaboration provides on-demand, accurate translation capabilities to Foxit's eSignature services, enabling users to seamlessly translate and sign documents in multiple languages.

Straker's integration within the Foxit eSignature solution will be invaluable for Foxit users across critical sectors such as finance, legal, insurance, tax accounting, healthcare, and biotech, where precision and accessibility in documentation are essential. This partnership ensures that Foxit's clients will have access to the latest technological advancements, enabling them to address emerging challenges and stay ahead of market trends.

"We are excited to expand our partner ecosystem through a new partnership with Straker.ai, strengthening our commitment to empower our clients in the legal, finance, tax, accounting, and insurance sectors," said Susana De Abrew, Chief Strategy Officer at Foxit. "By integrating Straker's cutting-edge AI translation technology into our offerings, we're providing innovative, tailored solutions that streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and significantly boost operational efficiency. Foxit remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled value and providing the forward-looking tools our customers need to thrive in their respective fields."

This integration ensures that Foxit's diverse international user base can engage with legal documents in their native language, enhancing understanding and compliance while simplifying the signing process for documents that cross linguistic borders. The addition of Straker's translation technology not only streamlines the workflow but also enhances legal compliance and reduces the risk of misunderstandings in global transactions. Foxit and Straker are committed to providing secure, efficient, and user-friendly digital solutions that support the dynamic needs of modern businesses worldwide.

"Foxit software has a long history of innovation, particularly around digital knowledge management," said David Sowerby, Chief Revenue Officer, Straker. "As AI enabled translation becomes a part of workflows, partnering with Foxit to help support multi-language use cases across their clients is a great opportunity for both companies. We are delighted to work closely with Foxit as AI continues to evolve access to content translation."

To learn more about Foxit's eSignature services, please visit: https://www.foxit.com/esign-pdf/

About Foxit Software

Foxit Software is a leading provider of innovative PDF solutions, delivering secure, high-quality, and cost-effective software products to enable digital transformation and simplify PDF document management. Foxit's diverse product line, including Foxit PDF Editor, Foxit eSign, Foxit for Salesforce, and Foxit Pay, has garnered global recognition and millions of users worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.foxit.com.

About Straker.ai

Straker is a prominent provider of advanced translation services, utilizing cutting-edge AI technology to offer fast, accurate, and scalable solutions across multiple languages. Straker's comprehensive suite, including automated translation tools and professional language services, has earned it widespread acclaim and a broad client base globally. For more information, visit https://www.straker.ai.

SOURCE Foxit