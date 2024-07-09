Foxit Launches New eSignature Subscription Plans to Streamline Document Workflows

FREMONT, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit , a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature solutions, is excited to announce the launch of two new eSignature subscription plans: Foxit eSign Essentials and Foxit eSign Business. These new offerings cater to the unique needs of individual users and enterprises, providing comprehensive solutions for efficient and legally binding document workflows.

Both plans include global compliance settings, simplified document tracking, robust automation, integrations with popular platforms, payment collection, notary services, and advanced workflow tools.

"Foxit has introduced a revolutionary new plan for their eSign service, emphasizing unmatched transparency and value," said Susana De Abrew, CSO at Foxit. "This 'all-you-can-eat' plan offers unlimited envelopes and templates, alongside the complete suite of advanced workflows and compliance features, all without hidden costs. This unique approach ensures that users can fully leverage Foxit eSign's capabilities without worrying about additional charges, setting it apart from other eSign solutions currently available on the market."

Foxit eSign Essentials Plan

Foxit eSign Essentials offers a cost-effective solution for individuals needing streamlined document signing workflows. This plan includes reusable templates for collecting legally binding signatures and Foxit Pay, allowing signers to complete agreements and make payments seamlessly. It's designed to simplify your signing process and keep your business moving forward efficiently.

Foxit eSign Business Plan

Foxit eSign Business is an adaptable solution for organizations of all sizes, providing a robust, legally binding eSign platform that enhances typical document workflows. This plan features unlimited envelopes and templates, tracking, reminders, notary services, signature certificates, and Foxit Pay. It also includes global compliance features, API access, and advanced workflows, ensuring a comprehensive and flexible document management experience.

To learn more about the new Foxit eSign Essentials and Foxit eSign Business plans, please visit: https://www.foxit.com/esign-pdf/.

Noteworthy benefits of the Foxit eSign Business plan include:

Unlimited Envelopes and Templates: Never miss a deal with unlimited signing capabilities.

Foxit Pay: Simplified payment collection integrated into your agreements and quotes.

Implementation Support: Accelerate your eSign solution launch with expert help from Foxit.

Security & Compliance: Simplify complex compliances including HIPAA, 21 CFR Part 11, FINRA, CCPA, FERPA, eIDAS, GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2, UETA, and more.

Integration Ecosystem: Experience seamless eSign integration with top platforms like Google Workspace, Microsoft Teams, and Salesforce using Foxit eSign. Enhance your document management with smooth workflows and increased productivity. Discover how our Google Workspace eSign integration, Microsoft Teams eSign integration, and Salesforce eSign integration can streamline your processes and boost efficiency today.

Foxit's new eSign pricing plans are designed to be simple and straight forward while enhancing and simplifying document workflows for both individuals and businesses, offering a robust and cost-effective solution for all eSignature needs.

Foxit is a top contender in the PDF software market and a global leader in AI-enabled PDF and eSignature solutions. Foxit delivers innovative digital document experiences that are a catalyst for driving business momentum.

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF solutions and eSign solutions, delivering secure, high-quality, and cost-effective software products to enable digital transformation and simplify PDF document management. Foxit's diverse product line, including Foxit PDF Editor and Foxit PDF Editor+, has garnered global recognition and millions of users worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.foxit.com/.

