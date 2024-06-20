Foxit Launches New PDF Editor and PDF Editor+ Plans for Comprehensive PDF Solutions

New Offerings Combine Cutting-Edge PDF Editing Technology with Enhanced eSign and AI Features to Boost Business Productivity

FREMONT, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature solutions, today announced the launch of two new PDF editing subscription plans: Foxit PDF Editor and Foxit PDF Editor+. These new offerings are designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses, providing enhanced document management, legally binding eSign capabilities, and additional advanced features.

To learn more about the new Foxit PDF Editor and Foxit PDF Editor+ offerings, please visit: https://www.foxit.com/pdf-editor/

The new Foxit PDF Editor plan offers advanced PDF editing features such as reflow editing, automatic bookmarking from text, the ability to add U3D or PRC 3D objects, bates numbering, and an accounting calculator. The solution also provides accessibility tagging tools and Microsoft 365 add-ins to SharePoint Online, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams, making it an ideal solution for users who need a powerful yet straightforward PDF editing experience for Windows, Mac, and web users. Foxit PDF Editor also includes new features such as tickmarks for streamlined workflows in accounting and manufacturing, a DocuSign plugin for Mac users, and more.

For businesses requiring more extensive capabilities, Foxit created the PDF Editor+ plan, which includes everything in Foxit PDF Editor along with additional advanced features, including:

Legally Binding eSign : Fast-track deal closures with seamless e-signature generation, templates, signature tracking, and bulk automation.



: Fast-track deal closures with seamless e-signature generation, templates, signature tracking, and bulk automation. Increased Cloud Storage : Store more documents securely in the cloud with an additional 130GB of cloud storage.



: Store more documents securely in the cloud with an additional 130GB of cloud storage. AI-powered Smart Redact : Automatically scans and permanently removes sensitive information from your documents.



: Automatically scans and permanently removes sensitive information from your documents. All-in-one Mobile App : Access full-featured PDF editing tools to create, edit, fill, and sign documents on the go. Track document activity in real-time and collaborate effortlessly from your mobile device.



: Access full-featured PDF editing tools to create, edit, fill, and sign documents on the go. Track document activity in real-time and collaborate effortlessly from your mobile device. AI Assistant for PDF: Leverage AI to enhance your PDF editing capabilities, providing intelligent suggestions and automations.

"We are very excited to introduce our new PDF Editor and PDF Editor+ plans and the positive impact they will have on our customers," said Evan Reiss VP, Head of Marketing at Foxit. "We have simplified our offering to 2 plans that are designed to provide our customers with flexible, yet powerful tools to manage their documents efficiently and securely, whether they need basic editing or a more comprehensive solution."

As the first to market with AI-powered PDF editing solutions, Foxit continues to deliver innovative features in AI Assistant in both plans, leveraging the power and privacy protection of Azure OpenAI, ensuring that no personal data is used as training data. With continuous AI enhancements, users can save about 75% of the time typically spent on tasks like text summarization, document analysis, information retrieval, and translations compared to traditional methods. Additionally, the AI for PDF feature enables users to chat with PDF documents, making it easier to retrieve information and interact with document content.

Foxit, founded in 2001, is dedicated to delivering high-performance, cost-effective products and services. Known for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Foxit continues to be a trusted name in the PDF solutions market.

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF solutions and eSign solutions, delivering secure, high-quality, and cost-effective software products to enable digital transformation and simplify PDF document management. Foxit's diverse product line, including Foxit PDF Editor and Foxit PDF Editor+, has garnered global recognition and millions of users worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.foxit.com/ .

