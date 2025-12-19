Foxit Releases PDF Editor v2025.3 with Advanced Compliance, Security Upgrades and AI-Powered Productivity Tools for Windows and Mac Users

Enhancing document management with cutting-edge features and robust security

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit , a global leader in PDF and document productivity solutions, that help knowledge workers increase productivity and do more with documents, announced the release of Foxit PDF Editor v2025.3.

This latest version strengthens Foxit's commitment to delivering secure, compliant and intelligent document workflows.

"This milestone release emphasizes our strategic vision to lead the industry in responsible data protection and secure, frictionless collaboration," said Evan Reiss, SVP of Marketing, Foxit. "By empowering organizations with innovative features designed for today's dynamic digital environment, we enable teams to confidently manage, share and protect critical information–boosting efficiency and trust across every workflow."

Enhanced Compliance With Collaboration

Foxit PDF Editor v2025.3 introduces important updates that enhance secure collaboration and responsible data protection. These improvements offer greater transparency and control during shared document workflows and help organizations uphold governance standards.

Consent Collection: Users receive a clear region-specific consent prompt before accessing shared documents. The prompt informs participants that others may see their information and requires them to explicitly opt in.

Users receive a clear region-specific consent prompt before accessing shared documents. The prompt informs participants that others may see their information and requires them to explicitly opt in. Invitation Transparency: Collaboration invitations now state that participant names and email addresses may be visible to others and include a direct link to Foxit's Privacy Policy.

Collaboration invitations now state that participant names and email addresses may be visible to others and include a direct link to Foxit's Privacy Policy. Audit and Data Handling: Consent activity, including user identity, timestamp, IP address and consent text, is securely logged for audit purposes. If users decline consent, the system automatically anonymizes them in shared environments.

These updates reinforce Foxit's commitment to delivering secure, compliant document collaboration solutions for enterprise and government customers.

Strengthened Security in Windows

Foxit PDF Editor v2025.3 introduces important security improvements for Windows users who rely on Microsoft Sensitivity Labels to safeguard confidential content. The update incorporates automatic authentication with the Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) plugin by using the user's current single sign-on session, removing the need for repeated login prompts and ensuring protected documents open smoothly with the correct access rights. Organizations can control this behavior centrally through registry settings or the Foxit Customization Wizard, thereby enhancing consistency and reducing the risk of access issues. These updates make high-security workflows more efficient, save users time when handling labeled documents, and reinforce compliance with internal policies.

Additionally, Windows users now have a new option that automatically removes hidden information when saving or closing a document, helping teams protect sensitive metadata and maintain internal privacy standards. These improvements enhance secure document workflows and improve the overall user experience for organizations that handle sensitivity-labeled and compliance-protected content.

Additional Feature Enhancements Across Windows and Mac

Foxit PDF Editor v2025.3 enhances its AI features with new tools that help users work smarter and faster. The update introduces AI image generation to create visuals directly from text prompts, moves the Summarize Document feature to the main AI Assistant ribbon for easier access, adds translation support for 9 additional languages, and allows users to export AI-generated answers directly to Word or PDF for instant sharing and editing. Also, Foxit PDF Editor now features an enhanced Smart Command mode that lets users perform PDF tasks using natural language. Turn it on in "More Tools" and simply type what you want to do, whether it's adding a watermark, applying Bates numbering, or removing pages from a document. In addition to AI improvements, the update also offers broader productivity and usability enhancements to improve collaboration and streamline daily document tasks. Additionally, it adds support for Dropbox Team Folders across Windows and Mac, making it easier for teams to access and share centrally managed content.

Windows users also experience an improved commenting system that simplifies review tasks. A new favorites toolbox lets teams save and reuse custom markup styles for faster, more consistent annotations. Enhanced compatibility enables users to edit annotation properties for comments created in Bluebeam, supporting review workflows. Finally, the option to export comments to CSV makes it easier to gather feedback and support project or audit workflows.

Availability

Foxit PDF Editor v2025.3 is available today for Windows and macOS. For more information or to upgrade, click here .

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through its integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDKs).

Foxit has sold to over 640,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices worldwide, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com .

SOURCE Foxit