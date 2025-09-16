Foxit Launches PDF SDK for Desktop 11.0.0

Powerfully Enhanced Software Developer Kit Delivers Fortified Security, Refined Rendering Control, Smarter OCR, Advanced Regulations Compliance, and More

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit , a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced the release of Foxit PDF SDK for Desktop 11.0.0. Foxit PDF SDK 11.0.0 for Desktop introduces advanced security, refined rendering, smarter OCR, superior optimization, broader platform adaptability, and strengthened compliance - raising the bar for performance, flexibility, and compliance in ways legacy platforms simply can't match.

New in PDF SDK 11.0.0 for Desktop

Advanced Security Features - Benefit from next-level security measures, including document sanitization, document-level thread safety, and optional thread safety support for JavaScript and XFA. These features enhance document security and enable seamless concurrent document processing for enterprises, significantly boosting stability and performance during high-demand tasks.





Refined Rendering Control - The upgraded rendering capabilities allow developers to exert detailed control over layers and annotations, implement screen DPI scaling, manage bitmap transparency rendering, and control color dynamically. This results in a visually impressive experience, even when dealing with intricate and complex PDF documents.





Smarter Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Capabilities - The OCR functionality converts OCR results directly into searchable documents in specified formats, along with flexible control over the processing mode and built-in callbacks to monitor and stop tasks, ensuring faster data extraction and improved stability for processing complex documents.





Superior PDF Optimization - Experience the enhanced PDF optimization features to effectively optimize scanned documents implement image compression and quality control, manage non-embedded fonts, and conduct thorough space audits.





Broader Platform Adaptability - This new release broadens its reach with enhanced Go programming language support for Linux x32/x64 and MacOS x64 platforms. The Python library now also accommodates Linux ARM architecture and is compatible with Python 3.11 and subsequent micro versions, ensuring reliable access across various development environments.





Enhanced Compliance Features - Leverage the enhanced compliance features to remove transparency from page objects during PDF/A conversion, ensuring your documents meet compliance requirements without additional effort.

"With every release, our goal is to give developers more than just new features — we want to give them peace of mind and the freedom to innovate," said Evan Reiss, VP, Head of Marketing, Foxit. "PDF SDK 11.0.0 is about delivering smarter, more secure, and more adaptable tools so our customers can focus on creating solutions that truly drive competitive advantage and value for their organizations."

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through its integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 640,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices worldwide, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com .

