Foxit Receives 2025 Generative AI Expo Product of the Year Award

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit , a global leader in PDF and document productivity solutions, announced that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named Foxit PDF Editor v2025.2 as a recipient of a 2025 Product of the Year Award by Generative AI Expo.

Foxit PDF Editor v2025.2 builds on the all-in-one PDF solution built for business and optimized with AI, introducing an industry-first MCP Host (Multi-Channel Platform Host). This product transforms a traditional PDF editor into a smart, connected workspace where AI agents understand documents and autonomously drive multi-step actions across platforms such as Gmail, Salesforce, Jira, and more, without leaving the PDF Editor.

From static files to dynamic workflows, Foxit PDF Editor v2025.2 showcases agentic AI in action. The editor's multi-step reasoning engine enables extraction, cross-system matching, and autonomous actions(with or without oversight), delivering real-time collaboration and efficiency. The Foxit PDF Editor is an intelligent system that reads context, takes initiative, and accelerates workflows, with no context loss or app-switching, just intelligent action, right where the work starts.

"We are thrilled to win a Product of the Year award at the 2025 Gen AI Expo, affirming Foxit's commitment to redefining how people work with documents," said George Gao, CEO of Foxit. "With Foxit PDF Editor v2025.2 and its MCP Host, we're not just adding features; we're enabling agentic AI that understands the document context and takes intelligent, cross-platform action right from the PDF. Our team is excited to continue innovating at the intersection of document editing and intelligent workflows, empowering users to accomplish more with fewer steps."

"I am honored to recognize Foxit with a 2025 Generative AI Product of the Year Award for its commitment to customer value and innovation," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Foxit PDF Editor v2025.2 has proven demonstrated excellence in leveraging Generative AI to solve business problems and improve efficiency," Tehrani added.

The winners of the 2025 Generative AI Expo Product of the Year will be featured on TMCnet.

For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com .

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature solutions that empower knowledge workers to be more productive and efficient. With award-winning tools for creating, editing, and signing PDFs from anywhere, on any device, Foxit enables better collaboration and document management for businesses. Built with enterprise-grade security, regulatory compliance, and integrated AI capabilities, Foxit's digital document platform helps companies streamline workflows and do more with their documents.

Foxit has sold to over 700M customers across more than 200 countries, serving industries from business to education. The company has offices worldwide, including in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia.

For more information, visit https://www.foxit.com/edu .

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, FutureofWork, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW , deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

