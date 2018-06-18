Foxwoods Resort Casino Announces Passing Of President And CEO Felix Rappaport

"On behalf of the entire Tribal Council, Foxwoods management team and staff, we extend our deepest sympathies to Felix's family," said MPTN Chairman, Rodney Butler. "With his passing, we have suffered a major loss. Felix's passion for modernizing and growing Foxwoods, as well as his friendship, mentorship and humor touched everyone who worked with him. We are confident that Felix's legacy will live on as we continue to push forward on the vision he set."

An unrivaled and tireless powerhouse during his career, which spanned four decades across major resort gaming operations throughout the country, Rappaport's passion and leadership in hospitality, gaming and entertainment is unmatched. Before joining Foxwoods, Rappaport worked for many of the world's largest and most well-known names in the industry including Station Casinos, Hershey Entertainment and Resort Company, Mirage and Treasure Island. He also previously served as President/COO of Mirage, NYNY, Luxor and Excalibur, while working for MGM Resorts International.

A true visionary, Rappaport was responsible for bringing new initiatives into Foxwoods Resort Casino that brought guests an unforgettable experience, helping make it a world-class destination resort. In addition to a focus on enhanced service and quality, he was a true believer in making Foxwoods a fun and engaging place to work for all its 6,500+ team members.

The Tribal Council will consider how to best resume Rappaport's strategic plan for growth in the days ahead with a continued focused on the property's long-term vision.

