Foxwynd Foundation Awards $75,000 Grant to Our Rescue to support Riverside County ICAC Efforts to Combat Child Exploitation

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Rescue, a global nonprofit organization has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the Foxwynd Foundation to advance its mission to end Sex Trafficking and Child Exploitation, by supporting the Riverside County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

This grant will support Our Rescue's regional operational program - strengthening the capacity of the Riverside County ICAC Task Force. This will be done by enhancing digital forensic resources, investigative technology, and law enforcement training programs within the ICAC team, to identify and apprehend perpetrators of online child exploitation.

"The Riverside County ICAC Task Force plays a critical role in protecting children from online predators and dismantling networks of exploitation in Southern California," said Derek Benner, CEO of Our Rescue. "We are deeply grateful to the Foxwynd Foundation for their partnership and belief in our mission. This is one major step forward to our audacious goal of the "ICAC Connect" program - to fully fund all 61 ICAC Task Forces in the United States, empowering every team on the frontlines to bring justice to survivors and safety to our communities."

The Foxwynd Foundation's philanthropic commitment reflects its dedication to empowering organizations that drive meaningful, measurable change.

"Every child deserves a childhood filled with joy, hope and safety. In the past year, Our Rescue's K9 program resulted in the arrest of almost 24 traffickers. The extraordinary efforts of Our Rescue exemplify the kind of measurable, community-based impact Foxwynd Foundation seeks to support. We are confident that the partnership between Our Rescue and the Riverside County ICAC Task Force will strengthen the network of law enforcement and organizations working together to keep children safe and free from fear and exploitation."

— Bobby Gilchrist, Trustee, Foxwynd Foundation

The Foxwynd Foundation DAF funded the Foxwynd Foundation's generous donation to Our Rescue.

About the Riverside County ICAC Task Force:

The Riverside County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is a multi-agency law enforcement partnership that investigates and prosecutes individuals who exploit children through the internet or digital technology. The task force conducts proactive and reactive investigations, provides education and prevention resources, and collaborates with state and federal partners to protect children across Southern California.

About Our Rescue:

Our Rescue is a global nonprofit organization that supports law enforcement and community partners worldwide in their mission to end sex trafficking and child exploitation and empower survivors on their healing journey.

Learn more at www.ourrescue.org.

About Foxwynd Foundation:

The Foxwynd Foundation acts as a lifeline for communities in need, enhancing access to key pillars of human dignity and potential, including healthcare, housing, and sustainable environmental initiatives. For more information, visit https://FoxwyndFoundation.org.

SOURCE Our Rescue