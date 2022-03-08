FoxyAI Wins The HousingWire 2022 Tech100 Real Estate Award

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxyAI , a B2B PropTech leader in real estate visualization and property intelligence, today announced it has received the HousingWire 2022 Tech100 Real Estate Award.

FoxyAI utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence and computer vision to convert everyday real estate photos into treasure troves of data. Today, government sponsored enterprises ("GSEs"), commercial lenders, asset managers, appraisers, and home insurers can employ FoxyAI's suite of Visual Property Intelligence tools to lower costs, improve margins and generate more revenue. Its suite of Visual Property Intelligence tools, all available through its API, can instantly compute quality and condition, renovation costs, detect objects and materials, and more.

"We are humbled to have won the HousingWire 2022 Tech100 Real Estate Award and to be in the company of so many incredible and innovative companies in real estate," said Vin Vomero, Founder and CEO of FoxyAI. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at FoxyAI and the support of our clients."

For the tenth year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

"This year's list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences, and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes."

About FoxyAI

Founded in 2018, FoxyAI is a leading B2B proptech in real estate visualization and property intelligence. The company utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence and computer vision to convert everyday real estate photos into actionable data. FoxyAI's suite of Visual Property Intelligence tools, all available through its API, can instantly compute quality and condition, renovation costs, detect objects and materials, and more. For more information on FoxyAI visit: https://foxyai.com/ .

