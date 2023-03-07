FoxyAI Wins The HousingWire 2023 Tech100 Real Estate Award

Recognized as one of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in the Housing Economy for the Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxyAI , a B2B PropTech leader in real estate visualization and property intelligence, today announced it has received the HousingWire 2023 Tech100 Real Estate Award .

FoxyAI was founded to address a clear need in the real estate market for AI and Computer Vision technology that could review, evaluate, and label images with a superhuman eye. FoxyAI's Computer Vision models not only reduce human error and bias, but also provide accurate condition and quality scoring, and a host of other solutions for applications including, quality control, damage identification, and AVM enhancement. FoxyAI utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence and computer vision to convert everyday real estate photos into treasure troves of data. Today, government-sponsored enterprises ("GSEs"), commercial lenders, asset managers, appraisers, inspectors, tech companies, municipalities, property preservation firms, real estate investors, and home insurers can employ FoxyAI's suite of Visual Property Intelligence tools to lower costs, improve margins and drive their businesses.

"We are honored to have received this recognition for the second year in a row," said Vin Vomero, Founder and CEO of FoxyAI. "Our team is invigorated and looks forward to driving innovation with AI and Computer Vision for the real estate ecosystem."

For the eleventh year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations. The list can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

"Housing News podcast listeners are well aware of my vision and north star of a more elastic housing market — a housing market powered by technology that enables the same human capital efficient operations at 12 million annual loans as 4 million annual loans. We're focused on elevating the innovators that are building paths and solutions that enable the largest and most important sector in the U.S. economy to operate efficiently and profitably — the innovators that make housing more accessible and more desirable for the 130 million households that benefit from the stability and economic advantages of homeownership" said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "The Tech100 program is the gold standard for organizations in housing who are at the forefront of the kind of innovation that will change the industry forever."

About FoxyAI

Founded in 2018, FoxyAI is a leading B2B proptech in real estate visualization and property intelligence. The company utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence and computer vision to convert everyday real estate photos into actionable data. FoxyAI's suite of Property Intelligence tools, all available through its API, can instantly compute quality and condition, renovation costs, detect objects and materials, and more. For more information on FoxyAI, visit https://foxyai.com/.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE FoxyAI