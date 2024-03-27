FP Alpha and PreciseFP Announce Partnership to Assist Financial Advisors with Advanced Planning

AI Advanced planning wealthtech firm, FP Alpha, will leverage digital client engagement platform, PreciseFP's key integrations, saving advisors time and expanding their advanced planning offering.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Alpha, an AI-driven advanced planning solution for financial advisors and PreciseFP, a client engagement and data gathering platform from Docupace, announced today a strategic partnership that will leverage PreciseFPs significant integration partnerships to assist advisors that are using financial planning software that is not currently integrated with FP Alpha. This will allow those advisors the ability to access and auto-populate client data from their planning software directly into the FP Alpha platform, saving hours of time and providing advisors the ability to offer advanced planning to their entire base.

"We already had an integration with PreciseFP that was very popular with our users and wanted to take it a step further with this partnership," says Andrew Altfest, CFP, Founder and CEO of FP Alpha. "This now allows advisors, who are using planning software and other tech tools that we don't have a current integration with, the ability to auto populate client data from those tools into the FP Alpha platform," he continues.

"FP Alpha will be issuing a limited PreciseFP license to advisors that have wanted to use our platform but wanted a more seamless integration experience with their financial planning software," says Charlie Clark, Chief Revenue Officer for FP Alpha. Now with this partnership, advisors using eMoney, for example, can do just that. As we roll out our Enterprise solution, this partnership is critical to ensuring success."

The expanded integration enables FP Alpha users to collect critical data and documents in a secure manner leveraging the power of PreciseFP. Additionally, the data connection allows FP Alpha users to sync this data with widely used financial planning tools like RightCapital and eMoney Advisor.

Data and documents are now seamlessly fed into FP Alpha's AI-driven technology that reads clients' tax returns, wills, trusts and insurance policies, and instantly summarizes key data and identifies actionable planning insights – reducing what used to take days and hours into minutes.

Widely recognized in the financial advice industry for offering an award-winning client onboarding platform, PreciseFP has developed an impressive roster of more than 30 integrations with leading advisor technology platforms, such as eMoney Advisor, Redtail, RightCapital, Wealthbox and more.

"Ultimately, our goal is to assist advisors in gaining access to the best tech tools that are out there so they can provide the best advice and comprehensive planning solutions to their entire client base," said Richard Thoeny, executive vice president – Product Strategy for PreciseFP.

About FP Alpha

Founded by financial planner and industry leader, Andrew Altfest, CFP ®, FP Alpha is an AI-driven advanced planning solution that helps advisors identify actionable recommendations to clients, in a scalable, intelligent, and cost-efficient manner. FP Alpha is designed to integrate seamlessly into the many stages of the financial planning process and is complementary to the advisor's current financial planning software, starting where they stop. By leveraging AI learning and subject matter experts across 16 financial planning disciplines, including tax, estate and insurance, this innovative tool allows advisors to uncover new planning opportunities and provide clients with more holistic advice. FP Alpha was the 2022 Winner of the WealthManagement.com Industry award for Innovative Technology Platforms: New Applications and the 2022 Winner of the Think Advisor Luminary Award for Technology. For more information, please visit: https://fpalpha.com. Patent Pending.

About Docupace

PreciseFP was acquired by Docupace in September 2021, advancing the company's mission to deliver an end-to-end wealthtech ecosystem for advisors to engage clients and prospects. Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors.

Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

SOURCE FP Alpha