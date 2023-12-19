FP Alpha, the AI driven advanced planning solution for financial advisors, completes significant integration with wealthtech powerhouse, Orion.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Alpha, an AI-driven advanced planning platform for financial advisors, announced today their new integration with Orion Advisor Solutions, the premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions for fiduciary advisors, saving advisors time so they can focus on delivering the best advice possible to their clients.

"Our clients have been asking us about an integration with market leader, Orion, for a while now and we are so pleased that this is now LIVE " says Rachel Schwab, Product Manager for FP Alpha. "This integration is saving advisor's time as there is no need to manually enter client data. Advisors who work with Orion can easily utilize our Tax and Estate Snapshots and the platform as a whole, with their entire client base, providing advanced planning at scale."

"We are excited about our partnership with FP Alpha," said Trent Mumma, Chief Product Officer of Orion Advisor Solutions. "This integration marks a significant step in our commitment to equipping fiduciary advisors with time-saving tools that help achieve better outcomes for investors. Tax and estate planning are critical components within the delivery of holistic advice, and we look forward to leveraging FP Alpha's resources."

This new integration pulls in client information and data advisors already have in Orion. Every client that is imported will show up on FP Alpha's General Questionnaire already filled out, from demographics to asset data including name, gender, family information, state of residence, occupation, net worth, and assets.

More and more clients are looking to their advisors to provide comprehensive services such as tax, estate and insurance. The FP Alpha platform assists financial advisors in doing this in a scalable and efficient way and the Orion integration saves advisors time on the set-up process that includes the inputting of client information. 

About FP Alpha
Founded by financial planner and industry leader, Andrew Altfest, CFP®, FP Alpha is an AI-driven advanced planning solution that helps advisors identify actionable recommendations to clients, in a scalable, intelligent, and cost-efficient manner. FP Alpha is designed to integrate seamlessly into the many stages of the financial planning process and is complementary to the advisor's current financial planning software, starting where they stop. By leveraging AI learning and subject matter experts across 16 financial planning disciplines, including tax, estate and insurance, this innovative platform allows advisors to uncover new planning opportunities and provide clients with more holistic advice. For more information, please visit: www.fpalpha.com Patent Pending.

