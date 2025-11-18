FP Alpha Announces Key Integration with eMoney; Streamlining Estate and Tax Planning for Financial Advisors

New seamless integration enables automatic client data sync, eliminating manual entry and accelerating advanced planning workflows

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Alpha, the AI-driven tax, estate and insurance planning tool for financial advisors, today announced the successful integration of its platform with eMoney Advisor, a leading financial planning solution. This new integration enables advisors to effortlessly sync client data from eMoney directly into FP Alpha, dramatically simplifying the process of launching advanced estate and tax planning analyses.

With just a few clicks, advisors can initiate a secure, automated data transfer that populates critical client details such as personal information, family members, assets, and liabilities, directly into FP Alpha. This seamless synchronization eliminates the need for manual data entry, saving time, reducing errors, and allowing advisors to immediately act on client opportunities.

"This integration bridges two of the most powerful tools in an advisor's tech stack," said Andrew Altfest, CFP®, President of Altfest Personal Wealth Management and Founder and CEO of FP Alpha. "Advisors can now instantly move from data collection to delivering actionable tax and estate planning insights, giving them back valuable time while enhancing their client experience and improving their ability to deliver tax saving advice."

Once a client is imported from eMoney, FP Alpha automatically captures a comprehensive financial picture, including:

Personal Information : All key client details and family relationships

: All key client details and family relationships Assets : Real estate, business interests, brokerage and retirement accounts, life insurance policies, and college savings plans

: Real estate, business interests, brokerage and retirement accounts, life insurance policies, and college savings plans Liabilities: All client debts and obligations

Specifically, this integration with eMoney saves time and delivers accuracy as it moves all the client's balance sheet assets directly into FP Alpha's Estate Lab offering, enhancing its usability for advisors. It also allows advisors to provide clients with more robust tax insights and actionable tax savings ideas because of all the additional data points that are carried over from eMoney into FP Alpha's NextGen Tax Insights offering.

By providing advisors with an immediate, holistic view of a client's financial life, this integration allows them to accelerate estate and tax planning and elevate their advice delivery. Advisors can leverage FP Alpha's AI-driven insights to uncover strategies and identify gaps in their clients' existing plans without any upfront data entry.

"We know advisors value technology that works together seamlessly," added Altfest. "Our integration with eMoney is another step in FP Alpha's mission to help firms deliver advanced planning at scale with greater efficiency and precision."

An informational webinar is scheduled for Thursday, Dec 4th at 1 pm EST and will feature how advisors can leverage eMoney and FP Alpha to deliver an enhanced advanced planning experience for their entire client base. To register, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7714937092493018971?source=PR

About FP Alpha

FP Alpha is an AI-powered, tax, estate and insurance planning solution designed to help financial advisors scale and elevate their advice. By leveraging AI to analyze client data and generate actionable planning insights across areas such as estate, tax, and insurance, FP Alpha empowers advisors to deliver deeper, more personalized advice efficiently and profitably. Learn more at www.fpalpha.com

About eMoney

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in comprehensive financial planning, eMoney's solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 138,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 7 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: www.emoneyadvisor.com.

