FP Alpha launches new tax tool for advisors, The Tax Snapshot

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Alpha, an AI-driven wealth management solution for financial advisors, announced today the launch of, The Tax Snapshot, a dynamic client engagement deliverable that provides financial advisors with an instant summary of a client's current tax return that complements the planning opportunities identified by the FP Alpha platform.

"AI driven technology, like FP Alpha, enables financial advisors to save hours of time through the automation of "reading" clients' financial documents such as tax returns and wills and then identifying actionable insights from those documents," said FP Alpha's Founder and CEO Andrew Altfest. "The Tax Snapshot provides advisors with a dynamic client engagement tool allowing to deepen existing client relationships while also helping to establish and develop new ones."

The Tax Snapshot provides an advisor with a customized report containing details on 16 key tax areas, including state-specific information, Roth conversions, charitable deductions and QBI analysis. From MAGI tiers and Roth conversions to state tax credits and future legislation, including the Biden Tax Proposal, this report enables advisors to add instant value to all of their clients, from the most simplistic client case to their complex, ultra-high-net-worth business owners.

"Just as 2020 tax returns are being filed, FP Alpha added another impactful resource to the platform's tax planning module," said Joel Bruckenstein, wealthtech thought leader and Founder of Technology Tools for Today (T3). "The Tax Snapshot lets the technology efficiently capture and present the information for the advisor so that they can focus on revenue generating activities that will help them grow their business."

"The Tax Snapshot was designed purposely so no human intervention was needed when extracting data from the tax returns, so we needed to make sure that our software had a high degree of accuracy, which it does," Altfest continues. "This was done to ensure the highest level of client privacy. As advisors, we need to protect our client's personal identifiable information (PII)," continues Altfest, who is also the President of Altfest Personal Wealth, a $1.5 billion dollar RIA based in New York City.

About FP Alpha

Founded by financial planner and industry leader, Andrew Altfest, CFP ®, FP Alpha is an AI-driven comprehensive wealth management solution that helps advisors identify actionable recommendations to clients, in a scalable, intelligent, and cost-efficient manner. FP Alpha is designed to integrate seamlessly into the many stages of the financial planning process and is complementary to the advisor's current financial planning software, starting where they stop. By leveraging AI learning and subject matter experts across various financial planning disciplines such as tax, estate and insurance, this innovative tool allows advisors to uncover new planning opportunities and provide clients with more holistic advice. For more information, please visit: https://fpalpha.com . Patent Pending.

