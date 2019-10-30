FP Markets Launches New IB Portal

With a commitment to transparency, FP Markets has ensured that the newly designed portal enables IBs to view and stay up to date with daily transactions, deposits, volumes and rebates accrued from direct clients or clients of sub-IBs. For ease of use, IBs can also export transaction data in PDF and CSV format for reporting and reconciliation purposes.

FP Markets recognized the importance of providing IBs with clear control and command of their multiple rebate accounts from different trading platforms. In response to this, the new IB portal allows IBs to initiate transfer of funds requests from rebate accounts to their trading accounts with just one click. IBs can also manage their online banking experience to quickly enable funds withdrawal from FP Markets' accounts directly to their personal bank accounts.

An easy to navigate online registration process has been put into place by FP Markets allowing IBs to use their mobiles for additional security and identity verification. Account management is then handled exclusively through the dedicated IB portal. Service Delivery is responsive and IB accounts are opened instantly with a dedicated partners/IB support desk that activates accounts with minimal interactions. The central repository has been set up to securely store and manage IB supporting documents such as copies of passports which will minimise administrative time for the IB traders each time they use the website.

Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa at FP Markets, commented, "We are delighted to be launching our dedicated IB portal which comes after years of research and development. Our aim has been to implement a transparent and easy-to-use portal which enhances the online experience and reward system for our IB clients, who are a hugely valuable part of our business. We evaluated the IBs' journey, from start to finish, and mapped out an online solution which we believe allows IBs to easily stay up-to-date with cash activity from commissions secured as well as the real-time balance on their multiple rebate accounts from our varied trading platforms. We are now in our 15th year at FP Markets and we pride ourselves on the continual evolution of our online offering as well as our commitment to investing heavily in providing advanced technology to traders, which we believe is unrivalled in the marketplace."

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments across Forex, Equity CFDs, Indices, Futures, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and the convenience of being able to trade CFDs from the one account is why so many traders are opting to trade with FP Markets.

