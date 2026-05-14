FP Movement and Hanes® Partner Together for the 1st Time

The collaboration blends 125+ years of comfort expertise with modern movement culture

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, FP Movement, Free People's renowned activewear brand, partners with celebrated American label Hanes® to reimagine everyday essentials for life in motion. Designed with comfort, versatility, and effortless ease in mind, the collection seamlessly transitions from studio to street—supporting you wherever the day takes you.

FP Movement x Hanes

This new exclusive collaboration brings together more than a century of comfort expertise with FP Movement's signature style. The collection features four co-branded styles across tees and tanks, reinventing everyday basics through a modern, elevated lens. Key pieces include a ribbed tank offered in both full-length and cropped silhouettes, a boatneck tee, and a 3-pack full length tank pack, each engineered for softness and wearability. Prices range from $18-$68, offering accessible, wear-on-repeat essentials rooted in simplicity and everyday flexibility.

"This collaboration is about honoring the simplicity and reliability people have always loved about Hanes®, while reinterpreting it through the FP Movement lens of individuality, movement, and self-expression," said Julia Pelowski, head of Licensing for Hanes® at Gildan Activewear. "It's effortless, it's versatile, and it is designed to move with you throughout your day."

The FP Movement x Hanes® collection will be available starting May 14th at all FP Movement retail locations nationwide and online at FPMovement.com.

ABOUT FP MOVEMENT

Established in 2012 as a category on Free People, FP Movement has been at the forefront of redefining activewear, introducing performance-ready styles that extend beyond the gym. Rooted in community, individuality, and the spirit of #movingtogether. FP Movement's activewear for Hike, Run, Racquet, Studio, and Ski bridges the gap between fashion and function.

In 2020, FP Movement emerged as an independent brand, opening its first standalone store in Los Angeles. The brand currently has 56 stores nationwide, offers online shopping at fpmovement.com, and collaborates with wholesale partners such as DICK'S Sporting Goods and independent fitness studios.

ABOUT HANES®

Hanes® *America's No.1 apparel brand, has been a trusted name in comfort and quality for over a century. As a leading provider of intimates, underwear, sleepwear, socks, and casual apparel, Hanes® is committed to delivering innovative designs that prioritize fit, durability, and everyday ease. The brand is also dedicated to sustainability, with focus on responsible sourcing, reducing environmental impact, and supporting ethical manufacturing practices. Hanes® products are available at major retailers nationwide and directly at www.Hanes.com, making comfort accessible to everyone.

Hanes® is a brand owned by Gildan, a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan integrates industry-leading labour, environmental, and governance practices into its operations and supply chain under a sustainability program that is aligned with its long-term business strategy.

*Source: Circana/ U.S. Consumer Tracking Service/ Unit Share R12 December 2025

SOURCE Free People